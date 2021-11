The game of poker has been in the news of late for plenty of reasons. The World Series of Poker is going ahead in Las Vegas and has already made a new poker millionaire, Dan Lazrus. That will inspire many to take up the game, aspiring to be like him, or others such as Chris Moneymaker, who has gone before him. In some states, legislation has relaxed, meaning players can participate in money games online, although that isn’t the case in all states. For many, the closest you can get to online poker is a free app, such as Zynga Poker from the Zynga Games back catalogue of titles.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO