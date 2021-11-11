CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Emma Raducanu: Eddie Jones says point he was making was not a criticism

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland head coach Eddie Jones says his comments made...

www.bbc.co.uk

newschain

Eddie Jones suggests ‘distractions’ have halted Emma Raducanu’s progress

Emma Raducanu insisted she will not let outside criticism affect her as she found herself the target of an unlikely verbal volley from England rugby coach Eddie Jones. Speaking about exciting young star Marcus Smith, Jones said: “The big thing for good young players is distractions. There’s a reason why the young girl who won the US Open hasn’t done so well afterwards.”
TENNIS
The Independent

Eddie Jones fields young guns at capacity Twickenham – England vs Tonga talking points

England open their Autumn Nations Series when they host Tonga at Twickenham on Saturday.The Pacific Islanders punch above their weight on the international stage but are still regarded by bookmakers as 100/1 underdogs to cause the unlikeliest of upsets.Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the first of three matches taking place this month for Eddie Jones’ team.Trouble at fly-halfEngland’s plan of fielding a playmaking axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell has been disrupted first by injury and now Covid. Smith’s first training session of the week was not until the eve-of-match captain’s run because...
RUGBY
#Us Open#England
BBC

England 69-3 Tonga: Eddie Jones says side building to World Cup final

Eddie Jones says England's new era is all about building towards the World Cup final in two years' time after a resounding win over Tonga on Saturday. Jones' new-look team got their Autumn Nations Series under way with 11 tries in a 69-3 victory at Twickenham. Beaten finalists in Japan...
WORLD
Telegraph

Jo Durie and Judy Murray hit out at Eddie Jones' 'sexist' Emma Raducanu jibe

The former British No1 Jo Durie has described Eddie Jones’s criticisms of Emma Raducanu this weekend as sexist, adding that “no-one ever complains about blokes going to galas; it’s always something that is thrown at women.”. Jones took an unexpected tack when discussing the exciting Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith on...
TENNIS
The Independent

Eddie Jones’ Emma Raducanu comments rooted in ‘sexism and misogyny’, Olympian claims

Eddie Jones’s comments about Emma Raducanu were “sexist” and “misinformed”, blasted Olympian Kate Richardson-Walsh. The England head coach sparked an uproar after using Raducanu’s response to her US Open win as a warning to young fly-half Marcus Smith. “The big thing for young players is distractions,” said Jones. “Distractions can...
RUGBY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ESPN

Don't lose focus like Emma Raducanu, England's Eddie Jones warns Smith

England coach Eddie Jones has told young fly-half Marcus Smith to be wary of the "flood of distractions" that could come his way as the "next big thing" and referred to the attention U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has received since winning her first Grand Slam. Jones said Raducanu "hasn't...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Emma Raducanu to announce Torben Beltz as new coach

US Open champion Emma Raducanu is set to announce Torben Beltz as her new coach. The German, 44, worked with Angelique Kerber when she won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2016. They reunited for this season but Kerber announced on Monday they would not be working together...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Eddie Jones slammed for 'nonsense' and 'nasty' comments about Emma Raducanu as fans leap to the US Open champion's defence after the England coach said the teen has been 'on the front page of Vogue and wearing Christian Dior' - but not winning games

Fans leapt to the defence of British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu following 'nasty' and 'ridiculous' comments from England Rugby head coach Eddie Jones. Jones, 61, warned rising star fly-half Marcus Smith about his increased publicity and used US Open champion Raducanu as an example in an athlete getting distracted by their rising profile.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“I am very zoned in” Emma Raducanu responds to Eddie Jones’ comments about distraction

Teenage sensation Emma Raducanu has had an unbelievable year. From starting the year as just another player in the crowd to ending it as grandslam champion, the teenager has seen it all. She broke into the tennis scene at Wimbledon this year, where she reached the fourth round. Her big moments of glory came in New York, when she became the first qualifier to win a grand slam. Raducanu lifted the US Open trophy without dropping a set!
TENNIS
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu to pass up invite to Twickenham after Eddie Jones furore

Emma Raducanu is set to skip the Rugby Football Union’s open invitation to attend an England match this autumn, the Guardian understands, despite Eddie Jones expressing his hope that “we’ll see her at Twickenham shortly”. Jones revealed on Thursday that he had personally sent Raducanu a letter to clarify comments...
WORLD
Telegraph

Eddie Jones must release Marcus Smith from this Farrell-centric system to make best use of his talents

Never underestimate the power of the folk hero. Eddie Jones’ England held a faltering grip on public affections until Marcus Smith, his every move encapsulating that slippery concept of flair, exhilarated Twickenham through his mere presence. Just as the briefest sight of Jack Grealish’s calves can trigger a surge of electricity around Wembley, the first glimpse of Smith starting here at fly-half, his shock of swept-over black hair suggestive of the extrovert within, a restless crowd appeared reassured that they would at last be treated to some dashing rugby.
TENNIS
The Independent

Eddie Jones won’t let new-look England be shackled by ‘archaic’ shirt numbers

Eddie Jones insists he will continue to challenge convention after releasing his England players from the obligations of their “archaic” jersey numbers.Australia were dispatched 32-15 at Twickenham on Saturday to maintain the winning start to Jones’ ‘New England’ project, although it took until the 74th minute to extinguish the resistance of a dogged Wallabies side.A feature of the Cook Cup clash was players operating out of position with Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade and Freddie Steward frequently relocating to different parts of the back line.Tuilagi popped up at outside centre rather than wing, Slade patrolled the backfield despite starting at 13...
RUGBY
ESPN

Eddie Jones praises 'proud' Wallabies after 17-point defeat

England coach Eddie Jones has tried to soften the blow after masterminding yet another win against his countrymen, saying the Wallabies did their country "proud". Jones made it eight wins out of eight over Australia, spanning five long years, but was not about to rub in England's superiority after their 32-15 win at Twickenham on Sunday morning (AEDT).
RUGBY

