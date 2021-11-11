Emma Raducanu: Eddie Jones says point he was making was not a criticism

England open their Autumn Nations Series when they host Tonga at Twickenham on Saturday.The Pacific Islanders punch above their weight on the international stage but are still regarded by bookmakers as 100/1 underdogs to cause the unlikeliest of upsets.Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the first of three matches taking place this month for Eddie Jones’ team.Trouble at fly-halfEngland’s plan of fielding a playmaking axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell has been disrupted first by injury and now Covid. Smith’s first training session of the week was not until the eve-of-match captain’s run because...

RUGBY ・ 11 DAYS AGO