Emma Raducanu: Eddie Jones says point he was making was not a criticism

Eddie Jones insists he will continue to challenge convention after releasing his England players from the obligations of their “archaic” jersey numbers.Australia were dispatched 32-15 at Twickenham on Saturday to maintain the winning start to Jones’ ‘New England’ project, although it took until the 74th minute to extinguish the resistance of a dogged Wallabies side.A feature of the Cook Cup clash was players operating out of position with Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade and Freddie Steward frequently relocating to different parts of the back line.Tuilagi popped up at outside centre rather than wing, Slade patrolled the backfield despite starting at 13...
