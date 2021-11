The beginning of the school year has brought a lot of changes with students and staff returning to in-person classes, and Tiktok has had a major impact on this transition, especially in terms of student behavior. A recent TikTok challenge encouraged students to vandalize and steal from the schools they attend. A participant takes the stolen item home to show off what they call their “Devious Lick”, and then proceeds to post the incriminating evidence on TikTok. Trending videos of this challenge have gained millions of likes and views; popularity seems to be the main motivator for students’ commitment.

