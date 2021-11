HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two women, a mother and daughter, who were seriously injured after an overnight house fire have died, according to the Henrico County Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Tamarind Drive, near Wilkinson Road, around 11:27 on Tuesday night. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from several windows of the residence.

