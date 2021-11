I have worked in pharmacies in various settings for more than 22 years, but most recently, in my work with care homes, I feel I have found my passion. It has been so rewarding and has given me immense pleasure to see how my work has been able to make a difference to residents’ lives. Of course, this has been even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic, when we are protecting the most vulnerable members of society from getting ill.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO