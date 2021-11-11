King's Court: 5-star Freshman Kendall Brown

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Dakota News Now) Kendall Cornick, an All-American softball player at Augustana (South Dakota) where she majored in biology and psychology, is the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year. She was announced as the winner Tuesday night during a streamed awards show celebrating the Top 30 honorees.The Woman of the Year Award, created in 1991, recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics, leadership and community service. Cornick is the first Augustana student-athlete and second from Division II to receive the award in its 31-year history. “This recognition is a fitting culmination of Kendall Cornick’s outstanding career as a student-athlete at Augustana University. She demonstrated excellence in the classroom, in competition and in service to her community. Kendall’s deep commitment to her team and her true love of the game made her an amazing leader and role model, both on and off the field. She has given us much to celebrate and we know there is much more ahead for this humble servant leader.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO