ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

King's Court: 5-star Freshman Kendall Brown

By SicEm365 Productions
sicem365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Baylor basketball player King McClure sits down with the entire 2021-2022 Baylor basketball team...

sicem365.com

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Star Gamecocks freshman Raven Johnson to miss season after knee injury

South Carolina women’s basketball freshman Raven Johnson will miss the 2021-22 season after suffering a knee injury in last week’s win over South Dakota. “I’m obviously heartbroken for Raven,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said Tuesday morning in a statement. “Everyone could see what she added to our basketball team this year, and a lot of that are the intangibles that will also guide her through the recovery process. Her tenacity and competitiveness will be put to use in a different way than she had planned this year, but they will sustain her, as will the support of her teammates and our coaching and medical staffs.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#King S Court#Baylor
sicem365.com

King's Court: 6-foot-7 Austin Sacks looks to continue Baylor's walk-on legacy

Former Baylor basketball player King McClure sits down with the entire 2021-2022 Baylor basketball team to gain insight to each individual and preview the upcoming basketball season. In this episode, McClure visits with new walk-on Austin Sacks. To watch this video, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try...
BASKETBALL
kmaland.com

Former St. Albert star Shepard tabbed to MVC All-Freshman Team

(St. Louis) -- Former St. Albert standout Makenna Shepard has been picked to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team. The Drake freshman was picked as a midfielder on the team after posting three goals and two assists over 19 matches. Shepard made 15 starts in her debut season. Drake’s Libby...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Cason Wallace becomes Kentucky's 4th 5-star 2022 commit

John Calipari has put the finishing touches on another stacked recruiting class. Five-star prospect Cason Wallace has committed to Kentucky, he announced on social media Sunday evening. Wallace is the second-ranked point guard and ninth overall prospect on the ESPN 100 for 2022. He joins fellow five-star prospects Shaedon Sharpe,...
KENTUCKY STATE
ESPN

LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas and more headline Duke freshman Paolo Banchero's already star-studded fan base

He might be just 18 years old, but Duke forward Paolo Banchero already has a star-studded list of seasoned athletes as fans. The freshman made his debut for Duke on Tuesday night in the Blue Devils' first game of the 2021-22 college basketball season. Banchero had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in a 79-71 win over No.10 Kentucky. He is currently the No. 2 prospect in ESPN's top 100 recruits for the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBA
wholehogsports.com

5-star Biliew on Arkansas basketball's radar

OMAHA, Ark. — Arkansas commit Jordan Walsh (6-7, 200) is not the only 5-star Branson (Mo.) Link Academy prospect that the Razorbacks would like to add to their program. They are also pursuing 2023 5-star power forward Omaha Biliew (6-8, 200), who is originally from West Des Moines, Iowa. Biliew...
ARKANSAS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Augie’s Kendall Cornick is NCAA Woman of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Dakota News Now) Kendall Cornick, an All-American softball player at Augustana (South Dakota) where she majored in biology and psychology, is the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year. She was announced as the winner Tuesday night during a streamed awards show celebrating the Top 30 honorees.The Woman of the Year Award, created in 1991, recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics, leadership and community service. Cornick is the first Augustana student-athlete and second from Division II to receive the award in its 31-year history. “This recognition is a fitting culmination of Kendall Cornick’s outstanding career as a student-athlete at Augustana University. She demonstrated excellence in the classroom, in competition and in service to her community. Kendall’s deep commitment to her team and her true love of the game made her an amazing leader and role model, both on and off the field. She has given us much to celebrate and we know there is much more ahead for this humble servant leader.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sicem365.com

It was a terrible loss, we should be 8-1| Ricky Thompson

Baylor Radio Sideline Reporter Ricky Thompson reacts to Baylor's loss against TCU, previews Baylor vs. Oklahoma, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sicem365.com

SicEm365 Staff Predicts the Outcome of Baylor vs. Oklahoma

The SicEm365 Staff makes their predictions for Baylor’s game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday inside McLane Stadium at 11 a.m. CT. Baylor needs a bounce back and I'm not sure it will happen. Oklahoma has an offense that could create issues for the secondary. TCU exposed some of the prior cracks and the home crowd will need to keep Baylor motivated.
OKLAHOMA STATE
sicem365.com

Baylor fans should be worried about Dave Aranda | Dennis Dodd

CBSSports writer Dennis Dodd discusses the Big 12 race and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial. Listen to the recording. Openings across the country and him being a hot commodity...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy