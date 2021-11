Netgear have announce the availability of its new Orbi 5G Tri-Band WiFi 6 wireless mesh network solution comprising of a 4.2Gbps, Router + 1 Satellite in a 2 pack bundle reference (NBK752) priced at $1, 100. The Orbi 5G mesh system brings mobile 5G technology into your home and delivers up to 1 gigabit internet speed and the mesh technology is capable of covering up to 4,000 sq. ft. With WiFi 6 technology providing speeds of up to 4.2Gbps and capable of simultaneously connecting to 40 different devices. The mesh network solution is compatible with major service providers and requires a 5G compatible SIM card for the 5G network Feature to function correctly.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO