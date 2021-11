Today is World Access to Higher Education Day, but Australia is still a long way off fair access for students from all backgrounds. The enrolment share of students from low socio-economic, regional and non-English-speaking backgrounds fell in 2019. And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit these students hard, affecting both their expectations and pathways to higher education. Access rates of other equity groups, such as students from remote areas, remain low. Achieving equitable access is a complex challenge. Our longitudinal study of school student aspirations shows we need to think more broadly about how young people see the meaning...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO