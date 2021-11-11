This Week in CCHA Hockey: After ‘rough’ 2020-21 season, Ferris State ‘a superior team from what we were a year ago’

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Broncos defense smothers Cowboys' potent offense. In the first game of the post-Von Miller era, Vic Fangio's defense dominated. Denver's secondary clamped down on Dallas' talented receivers like white on rice. The front pushed the pocket, never allowing ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ to get comfortable, and got persistent pressure from the edge. Rookie ﻿Jonathon Cooper﻿, helping replace Miller, made his presence felt, generating two sacks and five quarterback pressures. It was complete domination from Denver's D, which held Prescott to 5-of-14 (35.7%) passing and 75 yards in the first half. A Cowboys offense that came in scoring 40 points per game generated just five first downs and 122 yards with 11:18 left in the fourth quarter before garbage-time stat-packing. The Cowboys scored all their points and gained 140 of 290 yards after the game was 30-0.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO