CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

This Week in CCHA Hockey: After ‘rough’ 2020-21 season, Ferris State ‘a superior team from what we were a year ago’

By Jack Hittinger
uscho.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLosing isn’t usually the norm for a Bob Daniels-coached team. The Ferris State head coach has been behind the bench for 29 seasons. He’s guided his Bulldogs teams to three conference titles, four NCAA tournament appearances and one Frozen Four in that time frame. The usual expectation for the Bulldogs is...

www.uscho.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Broncos defense smothers Cowboys' potent offense. In the first game of the post-Von Miller era, Vic Fangio's defense dominated. Denver's secondary clamped down on Dallas' talented receivers like white on rice. The front pushed the pocket, never allowing ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ to get comfortable, and got persistent pressure from the edge. Rookie ﻿Jonathon Cooper﻿, helping replace Miller, made his presence felt, generating two sacks and five quarterback pressures. It was complete domination from Denver's D, which held Prescott to 5-of-14 (35.7%) passing and 75 yards in the first half. A Cowboys offense that came in scoring 40 points per game generated just five first downs and 122 yards with 11:18 left in the fourth quarter before garbage-time stat-packing. The Cowboys scored all their points and gained 140 of 290 yards after the game was 30-0.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Ncaa Tournament#Ccha Hockey#Ferris State#Division Iii Trine#Wcha#Minnesota State 2 1#Mavericks
Detroit News

Big Ten announces Nov. 20 game times for MSU-Ohio State, UM-Maryland

Michigan State and Ohio State, potentially playing the Big Ten East football championship on the line, will kick off at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, the conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ABC, and be played in Columbus. Both teams are 8-1, with Ohio State still undefeated in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sports
detroitlions.com

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8

The Detroit Lions have spent the first eight weeks of the season falling into one hole and climbing out of another. Or maybe it's the other way around -- climbing out of one hole and falling into another. Either way, what we we've learned in the Lions compiling their 0-8...
NFL
hometownsource.com

10 years ago this week...

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Adapted soccer — Austin Harjes and Dan Pehrson each deliver two goals, but the Stillwater adapted soccer team drops a 5-4 decision against Robbinsdale Armstrong in the regular season finale at SAHS.
STILLWATER, MN
bigrapidsnews.com

Ferris hockey to host No. 2 Minnesota State

BIG RAPIDS – Central Collegiate Hockey Association action returns to the Ewigleben Ice Arena this weekend when No. 2-ranked Minnesota State comes to town. The Bulldogs are 3-5 after splitting a nonleague series last weekend at Canisius, losing the first game 4-3 and winning the second 4-2. The Bulldogs and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Miami Herald

FIU men’s basketball team looks to recapture magic from two seasons ago

There’s optimism … and then there’s FIU men’s basketball coach Jeremy Ballard, who is hyped about the upcoming season, which starts with a tough challenge on Nov. 9 at the Georgia Bulldogs. “This is,” Ballard said, “the biggest, longest, deepest and most talented team we’ve had in my three years...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Another former Cardinals player is trashing his old team

2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
NFL
bigrapidsnews.com

Ferris cross country team wraps up season

BIG RAPIDS -- The Ferris State University men's and women's cross country teams both wrapped up the fall slate on Saturday competing in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championships at Angel Mounds in Evansville, Ind. In the women's race, the Bulldogs placed 19th overall with 536 total points. Meanwhile,...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
APG of Wisconsin

Northland College teams experience rough week

The Northland College women’s hockey team hosted St. Norbert College over the weekend at the Bay Area Civic Center in a two-game series against the Green Knights. The Lumberjills dropped both games 4-0, as St. Norbert put consistent offensive pressure on Northland while also limiting the ‘Jills scoring opportunities. Northland...
SPORTS
flohockey.tv

CCHA Reasons To Watch: Lake State Vs. MTU; Mavericks Vs. Ferris

This week the CCHA on FloHockey features a clash between Lake State and Michigan Tech, which should snuff out who is for real and who is not. Also, Minnesota State takes on Ferris State and BU travels to Northern Michigan. Lake Superior State Vs. No. 18 Michigan Tech. This is...
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Salukis look to rebound after challenging 2020-21 season

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale men’s basketball season in 2020-21 started with so much promise. Coming off a 16-16 campaign in their first season under the direction of Saluki Hall of Fame player Bryan Mullins, the team opened last season with seven consecutive wins for the program’s best start since 1947-48.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Stein Named CCHA Goalie of the Week

Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University men's ice hockey goaltender Logan Stein earned Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) goalie of the week honors for his Friday (Nov. 5) night performance in a 2-1 Bulldog win over the nationally #2-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks. Stein held the Mavericks to a single...
BIG RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy