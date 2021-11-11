CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Does Boston's Jayson Tatum need to change his leadership style?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5QYr_0cu0F5kV00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

By now most fans of the Boston Celtics have become familiar with All-Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum‘s style of leadership by example. While it might not be the most vocal approach to leadership on the court, it is the mode the St. Louis native is most comfortable with.

He has become more vocal and expressive in interviews this season and is slowly becoming more assertive on the court, but the vocality of the former Duke standout is perhaps another area Tatum could expand his overall package as a player. Should the former Blue Devil change how he plays to be a more vocal leader, or is his approach to the sport the best way for Tatum to play?

The host of the eponymous CLNS Media podcast Cedric Maxwell joins co-host Josue Pavon to talk over the rising Celtics superstar’s leadership style, as well as how the team has been doing, what they think of Ime Udoka’s job as coach and plenty more.

Watch the video embedded above to get up to speed on Tatum’s leadership, where the team is at compared to their peers in the East, and what to expect moving forward.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Jayson Tatum’s son shows off dribbling skills ahead of Celtics win

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jayson Tatum may have scored 22 points during the Boston Celtics win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, but it was his son’s pregame dribbling skills that stole the show. Three-year-old Deuce Tatum was caught on camera dribbling a basketball while the Celtics warmed up for their...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Cedric Maxwell
Person
Ime Udoka
chatsports.com

Marcus Smart talked to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown after controversial comments, per Brad Stevens

According to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, Marcus Smart talked to both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on Tuesday regarding his controversial comments following the Celtics’ 128-114 loss to the Bulls. Stevens told NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley that being “measured” is important when speaking publicly, but that...
NBA
chatsports.com

Ime Udoka downplays Marcus Smart’s comments about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Magic, Ime Udoka downplayed Marcus Smart’s comments about Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum following the Celtics‘ loss to the Bulls. After the Celtics blew a big lead in historic fashion on Monday, Smart called out Tatum and Brown, saying he just wants to play basketball.
NBA
NESN

Marcus Smart Has Breakfast With Jayson Tatum After Basically Calling Him Out

The NBA world ran with Marcus Smart’s postgame comments Monday night after another brutal loss that dropped the Boston Celtics to 2-5. The guard was visibly frustrated after his team gave up a considerable lead in the fourth quarter, just piling on to the Celtics struggles to that point. Whether it was the right time or place to criticize a tired and predictable offense, he was probably right.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Style#The Boston Celtics#Clns Media#Celtics Wire
bostonsbigfour.com

Marcus Smart publicly calls out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for not passing

The Boston Celtics are currently a dumpster fire and the frustrations within the locker room are starting to leak out into the public, thanks in no small part to these comments from Marcus Smart following an embarrassing loss to the Bulls on Monday night in Boston. A game in which the C’s blew a 19-point second half lead:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's shooting slump continues

The Boston Celtics are going to have to figure out a way to get their star forward Jayson Tatum's shooting touch back again. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) Tatum continued a worrying trend of poor shooting against the Miami Heat on Thursday...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy