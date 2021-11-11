WATCH: Does Boston's Jayson Tatum need to change his leadership style?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

By now most fans of the Boston Celtics have become familiar with All-Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum‘s style of leadership by example. While it might not be the most vocal approach to leadership on the court, it is the mode the St. Louis native is most comfortable with.

He has become more vocal and expressive in interviews this season and is slowly becoming more assertive on the court, but the vocality of the former Duke standout is perhaps another area Tatum could expand his overall package as a player. Should the former Blue Devil change how he plays to be a more vocal leader, or is his approach to the sport the best way for Tatum to play?

The host of the eponymous CLNS Media podcast Cedric Maxwell joins co-host Josue Pavon to talk over the rising Celtics superstar’s leadership style, as well as how the team has been doing, what they think of Ime Udoka’s job as coach and plenty more.

Watch the video embedded above to get up to speed on Tatum’s leadership, where the team is at compared to their peers in the East, and what to expect moving forward.

