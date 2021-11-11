CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Betting Becomes Legal in Canada

By Mack Ferguson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government finally passed a law to legitimize the billion-dollar industry and keep it off the black market. A new law was passed on August 27th, 2021 that now legalizes single-game sports betting in Canada, meaning for the first time, Canadians can bet on their favorite sports in a legitimate way....

