Sports Betting Becomes Legal in Canada

Canada is sending the military to help evacuate and support communities hit by "extreme flooding" after record rainfall on the Pacific coast, the government said Wednesday. Downpours in British Columbia this week trapped motorists in mudslides that left at least one dead and two missing, forced thousands to flee their homes, and cut off Vancouver and its port. "In response to extreme flooding across Southern BC, we have approved the deployment of @CanadianForces air support personnel to assist with evacuation efforts, support supply chain routes, and protect residents against floods and landslides," Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter. A spokesperson told AFP the military was still sorting out the details of the deployment.

POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO