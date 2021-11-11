CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Wolf Expected To Veto Two Firearms-Related Gun Laws

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tom Wolf is expected to veto two firearms-related bills that passed the state Senate earlier this week. One...

www.wisr680.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Pa. House passes bill ending requirement for concealed carry permits, setting up certain Wolf veto

In an exercise that one Democratic lawmaker called “performative” politics, a Republican-fueled majority in the Pennsylvania House gave a final approval Tuesday to a bill that would end the state’s longstanding provision requiring a separate license for all civilian handgun owners to carry a concealed weapon on their person or in a car.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

PA Senate Passes Gun Legislation, Gov. Wolf Plans To Veto

HARRISBURG (WENY) – Late Tuesday evening, the Pennsylvania Senate passed two pieces of gun legislation that Governor Tom Wolf and gun safety advocates say is dangerous for the Commonwealth. The two Senate Bills passed just two weeks after Gov. Wolf held a press conference with advocates to address the Republican...
POLITICS
wisr680.com

Mask Order Remains In Place After Wolf Appeals Decision

The masking order inside public schools in Pennsylvania has been thrown out by a state court, but Governor Tom Wolf is now appealing that decision. The Commonwealth Court sided 4-1 in an opinion yesterday that the Secretary of Health doesn’t have the authority to issue a mask mandate. But, the...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler, PA
Government
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Clearfield Progress

Pennsylvania gun bills facing certain veto

(The Center Square) – Republican Pennsylvania senators approved two gun bills this week that Gov. Tom Wolf already has promised to veto. Senate Bill 448 adds to an existing preemption statute by prohibiting municipalities, of which more than 2,500 exist in Pennsylvania, from enacting firearm ordinances that contradict state law. Senate Bill 565, meanwhile, would legalize permitless concealed carry.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Governor Wolf plans to veto new Pennsylvania gun bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After nearly three hours of debate in the state Senate, two firearms bills are moving forward after following near party-line voting. Republicans backing the bills say they will bolster Pennsylvanians’ Second Amendment rights. Opponents fear they will make the state more dangerous. Senate Bill 565 would allow...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Wolf: Mask mandate expected to end in January

HARRISBURG — A statewide order mandating students, staff, and visitors to public and private K-12 schools to wear a mask while indoors is expected to be lifted Jan. 17, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday. At that point, local school officials will be allowed to decide what mitigation efforts to implement.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
wdac.com

Wolf Violates PA Election Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before last Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person. Wolf’s spokeswoman called it an “honest mistake.” Wolf told a Pittsburgh radio interviewer last week that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that First Lady Frances Wolf had delivered it. State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to deliver it in person to their county board of election or approved location, although with pre-approval, others can do it under certain circumstances. The violation is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Senator Casey shares impact of Infrastructure Bill on Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill, signed into law by President Biden, will directly impact Pennsylvania’s roads, bridges, and broadband. “It’s really a substantial investment, maybe you could say unprecedented investment, in Pennsylvania,” said Bob Casey, U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania. Senator Casey said some of the money will go toward […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Gun Laws#Veto#Bills#Senate#Butlerradio Com
wisr680.com

Local Lawyers File Motion To Overturn Stay On Mask Decision

The Butler-based lawyers who won a court battle to have Governor Wolf’s mask mandate in schools thrown out are back in court trying to implement that decision immediately. Soon after the Commonwealth Court ruled against the mask mandate, the Wolf Administration filed an appeal to the state Supreme Court which legally allows the mandate to remain in place.
BUTLER, PA
michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Biden loses legal battle, COVID confidence as vaccine mandate stalls

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is struggling to win in court as well as the court of public opinion when it comes to his response to COVID-19. Biden’s approval rating on his handling of the pandemic has steadily dropped as he has issued more vaccine mandates, with one of those mandates seemingly dead in the water.
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Pittsburgh

Sen. Bob Casey Predicts Neighboring Sen. Joe Manchin Will Be On Board To Pass Build Back Better Plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey says now that the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is law, Congress needs to pass the president’s Build Back Better plan. In an interview on Tuesday with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Casey said he’s confident that all fifty Democrats, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, will join together to pass the bill. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants the House to pass the Build Back Better plan this week, Pennsylvania’s senior senator says it will take longer in the Senate. But in the end, Casey expects his colleagues, including Manchin, to be on board. The new infrastructure law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What's next for the Build Back Better Act?

President Biden this week signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law— and the House has also moved a step closer to passing Mr. Biden's social spending agenda, which aims to expand the social safety net for millions of Americans and also contains over $500 billion to combat climate change. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes that lawmakers can vote on the Build Back Better Act this week, but even if they do, it will still have some obstacles to overcome before it's law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy