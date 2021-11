ST. MARYS – Cumberland Island National Seashore provides the public with an opportunity to hunt within its Wilderness area six times per year. In honor of the veterans who have served our country, the park’s $35 registration fee for the hunt scheduled for Nov. 9-11 will be waived for veterans. Veterans only need to show a valid veteran ID when checking in for the hunt and refunds will be made through Pay.gov for those eligible.

SAINT MARYS, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO