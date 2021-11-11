Broad Ripple interior designer participating in Food Network baking competition

In business since 1996, Crazy Jane’s is a full-service interior design and retail showroom located in Charlotte’s South End Design District. Owner Tom Holley has a varied design and retail background, having served as a director and buyer for luxury boutiques in New York City, Beverly Hills, and San Francisco before settling back in Charlotte. He shops markets in High Point, Atlanta, New York, and Europe to bring his style of sophistication, comfort, and luxury to Charlotte, to the mountains, to the coast and beyond. He offers anything and everything needed for your home, tailored to your lifestyle. There’s never a design fee and shipping and delivery is always free.
Comments / 0