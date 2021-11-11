Remembering Arvil Freeman

The skateboarding community is mourning the loss of its rising stars gone too soon. Zane Timpson amazed social media users with his tricks and earned immense popularity online. He passed away in November 2021. He was 26. His followers want to know what happened to Zane Timpson but no cause of death has been revealed. His family and team has not made an official statement either. The news has made more skateboarding enthusiasts search for Timpson’s videos. Those who are discovering the skateboarder belatedly are asking who Zane Timpson was which we reveal here.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO