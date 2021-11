It's not exactly shocking to hear that the real estate market in Texas is a little bit crazy right now. Home prices have been skyrocketing and I know first hand how the home building process can take longer than expected. But when you find a property that you really want you have to jump on it immediately or someone else is going to make an offer. I'm not sure if this unusual Texas home is going to have buyers lining up around the block or if the unusual look to it will make people steer clear, but the most odd looking home in Texas could be yours.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO