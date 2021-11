Political nonsense doesn’t help battle the virus. I am a parent. No one wants children or anyone else to have to wear masks any longer than is necessary. But many still fail to acknowledge that we are still suffering through a 100-year pandemic event. As proof, today our Larimer hospitals are full, and we are at the point now that level of care is reduced for all emergency needs not just COVID patients. Avoidable human suffering and deaths continue. Despite unproven theories, short of everyone getting vaccinated, the best defense that we have to battle this virus (and get back to normal) is to reasonably distance from one another and mask in public. That includes children.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO