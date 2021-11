With school being halfway through the semester, many are wondering how freshmen — the ones who were breaking glass, pulling fire alarms and wreaking havoc in the residence halls — are doing. However, it’s not often that someone stops to check in on the transfer students that are just as new to Virginia Tech. In fact, according to Virginia Tech’s Transfer Experience webpage, about 20% of each graduating class is made up of transfer students. There are multiple reasons that students decide to switch schools, but one thing is for sure: In the beginning, being a transfer student feels like eternal FOMO.

