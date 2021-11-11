Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony 2021

The City of Placentia will be hosting the 33rd Annual Veterans Day Observance Ceremony on Thursday, November 11th at 10:00 am at the Placentia Civic Center. The City is grateful for the many sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our Country. In their honor, we invite all residents, veterans, and their families to celebrate this Veterans Day with us. Special guest speakers, patriotic music, and the new Military Banner Recognition Program recipients will be included in the event program. In addition, the added service members to the veterans monument will be honored, and their name inscriptions will be unveiled. For more information, please call (714) 993-8211.

PLACENTIA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO