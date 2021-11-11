CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony 2021

vt.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's ceremony began in War Memorial Chapel. Col. Gregory Lowe, commander...

vtx.vt.edu

US News and World Report

Military Vaccine Deadline: Clash Begins With Troops Who Refuse Shots

The Air Force has discharged 40 service members and is now preparing to address the thousands of others who failed to get a coronavirus vaccination before the Nov. 1 deadline officials imposed, becoming the first branch to execute what military leaders consider an essential protective measure but one that critics believe will undermine America's ability to defend itself.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
vt.edu

Corps of Cadets alumnus Lt. j.g. Kyle Luchau named Duke game Hokie Hero

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Kyle Luchau, a 2018 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in psychology from the College of Science, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Duke. The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted...
MILITARY
townofsunnyvale.org

Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony

Are you a Veteran or is someone you know a Veteran?. The Town of Sunnyvale invites all Sunnyvale residents who are Veterans to join us for the annual Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5 - 6 p.m. It will be held on the front lawn of Town Hall.
SUNNYVALE, TX
placentia.org

Veterans Day Observance Ceremony

The City of Placentia will be hosting the 33rd Annual Veterans Day Observance Ceremony on Thursday, November 11th at 10:00 am at the Placentia Civic Center. The City is grateful for the many sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our Country. In their honor, we invite all residents, veterans, and their families to celebrate this Veterans Day with us. Special guest speakers, patriotic music, and the new Military Banner Recognition Program recipients will be included in the event program. In addition, the added service members to the veterans monument will be honored, and their name inscriptions will be unveiled. For more information, please call (714) 993-8211.
PLACENTIA, CA
flackbroadcasting.com

Lowville Veterans Day Ceremony

Lowville NY November 2, 2020. At 11 AM on November 11th, we will render full military honors at Veterans Park. Following a brief speech, there will be a formal live fire (21 gun salute) and taps. The ceremony will be presented by the Lewis County Military Honor Guard. Please come...
LOWVILLE, NY

