Dump truck hit sign that caused standstill traffic for hours on I-565

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A long stretch of I-565 backed up with bumper-to-bumper traffic, just in time for rush-hour traffic on Veterans Day. The cause? A sign dangling over the highway.

Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said the signs for exits 14 and 15 were damaged during an early morning collision, confirming a large truck hit the sign.

Burkett said the vehicle was a dump truck owned by the contractor for the I-565 resurfacing project.

Burkett said there would be no attempt to repair or replace the signs immediately.

“[Replacement of the signs] depends on [the] availability of materials, but it can sometimes take months to get signs and parts for a sign structure,” said Burkett.

Traffic maps at 7:45 a.m. Thursday showed nothing but bright red as vehicles backed up from Greenbrier Parkway all the way to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

The Madison Police Department (MPD) sent out an alert around 5:15 Thursday morning, warning motorists that there would be travel issues due to a sign being repaired. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) along with MPD set up along several points along the interstate to help direct traffic.

The road was reopened around 11:45 a.m.

There is not currently a timetable for the repair or replacement of the sign. ALDOT says they are continuing to assess the damage for needed repairs .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

