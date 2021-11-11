Boeing to compensate families for Ethiopia 737 Max crash

The UK’s international travel rules have “suppressed demand” and caused “great confusion”, according to the former boss of British Airways’ parent company.Ex-IAG chief executive Willie Walsh told MPs that the UK’s coronavirus testing and quarantine requirements had been “excessive for too long”.Giving evidence to the Transport Select Committee he said the rules “continue to discourage people, principally because of the cost of testing”.The recovery is definitely being hamperedWillie WalshEven fully vaccinated travellers must pay for a lateral flow test after they arrive.Mr Walsh, director-general of airline trade body the International Air Transport Association, said: “There’s no justification for the...
