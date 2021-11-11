Maryland trans veterans seek VA coverage for surgery, but agency still drafting proposed rules

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced new actions to stop the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in Maryland. Hogan said one-third of Asian Americans have experienced discrimination since the start of the pandemic and noted hate crimes have more than doubled in the state since 2018. “Words are not enough, which is why today we are turning those words into real action,” Hogan said during a news briefing Monday. He also credited his wife Yumi Hogan, Maryland’s first Asian American First Lady, with putting a spotlight on the issue. ‘I Tell People Don’t Give Up’ First Lady Yumi Hogan Shares How...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO