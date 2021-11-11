CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland trans veterans seek VA coverage for surgery, but agency still drafting proposed rules

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 6 days ago

An estimated 1.4 million Americans identify as transgender, according...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
halethorpe.com

Maryland Gov. Hogan announces efforts to combat anti-Asian hate

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a series of proposals to combat anti-Asian hate crimes, including improved training for state police, better coordination among agencies and educational materials in more languages. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Asian Americans Across This Country Are Under Attack’ Maryland Takes Action To Address Discrimination, Hate Crimes That Surged During Pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced new actions to stop the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in Maryland. Hogan said one-third of Asian Americans have experienced discrimination since the start of the pandemic and noted hate crimes have more than doubled in the state since 2018. “Words are not enough, which is why today we are turning those words into real action,” Hogan said during a news briefing Monday. He also credited his wife Yumi Hogan, Maryland’s first Asian American First Lady, with putting a spotlight on the issue. ‘I Tell People Don’t Give Up’ First Lady Yumi Hogan Shares How...
MARYLAND STATE
indyweeknc

Transgender Prisoner Still Fighting For Gender Affirming Surgery

This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. When Kanautica Zayre-Brown was transferred to Anson Correctional Institution in 2019, she became the first incarcerated transgender person in North Carolina to move from a prison designated for one gender to one designated for another. But that hasn’t solved all the...
POLITICS
wdac.com

New Redistricting Map Proposed In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A panel on congressional and state legislative redistricting has formally presented new maps for districts to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The governor signed a proclamation calling for a Dec. 6 special session for state lawmakers to approve a new congressional map. Leaders in the General Assembly had petitioned the governor to call the session. They have appointed a separate panel to propose maps. Because Democrats in the Legislature hold a veto-proof majority, they ultimately control the redistricting process. Hogan says the panel he created is nonpartisan and has been focused on transparency and respecting natural boundaries and geographic integrity.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Baltimore Sun#Americans
Frederick News-Post

Maryland redistricting group releases draft congressional maps

ANNAPOLIS — The General Assembly’s redistricting group released four draft congressional maps Tuesday, but critics say the maps show signs of continued gerrymandering. The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, established earlier this year by the Legislature’s Democratic leadership, released the maps days after the state’s other redistricting commission delivered their maps to the governor.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland nursing shortage still critical

Most of the country is short of nurses; Maryland is no exception. It needs thousands. Charlotte Wood, president of the Maryland Nurses Association, describes the complicated causes of the shortfall and creative ways -- like forgiving student loans--to attract more to the field. Then Kathleen Wisser, dean of Nursing at...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox 46 Charlotte

Lawsuit challenges North Carolina rules on transgender ID

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s requirement that transgender people undergo sex reassignment surgery as part of establishing their identity is discriminatory and does not align with a majority of states and medical organizations, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court. Three law firms joined to file the lawsuit in North Carolina’s Middle […]
POLITICS
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy