Maryland trans veterans seek VA coverage for surgery, but agency still drafting proposed rules

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A panel on congressional and state legislative redistricting has formally presented new maps for districts to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The governor signed a proclamation calling for a Dec. 6 special session for state lawmakers to approve a new congressional map. Leaders in the General Assembly had petitioned the governor to call the session. They have appointed a separate panel to propose maps. Because Democrats in the Legislature hold a veto-proof majority, they ultimately control the redistricting process. Hogan says the panel he created is nonpartisan and has been focused on transparency and respecting natural boundaries and geographic integrity.
