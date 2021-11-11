ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

President Biden tours Port of Baltimore to tout infrastructure bill as his administration seeks to regain momentum

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 7 days ago

The Democratic president also used the visit to make a case for...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden touts infrastructure bill in visit to New Hampshire

President Biden on Tuesday visited Woodstock, New Hampshire, to speak about the benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which he signed into law on Monday. "My message to the people in New Hampshire is simple, it's this: because of this delegation, New Hampshire and America are moving again," Mr. Biden said. Watch his speech.
WOODSTOCK, NH
Denver Post

Biden touts infrastructure deal in NH, first stop in US tour

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Fighting sagging poll ratings, President Joe Biden set out Tuesday on a national tour to persuade everyday Americans of the benefits of his big, just-signed infrastructure plan. First stop: New Hampshire, a state that gave him no love in last year’s presidential primaries. Biden left the...
WOODSTOCK, NH
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Welcomes President Biden to Port of Baltimore

Highlights State Infrastructure Investment, Passage of Bipartisan Federal Infrastructure Bill. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan welcomed President Joe Biden to Maryland’s Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore, which is the largest e-commerce port and one of the busiest ports in the United States. During the visit, the governor touted the Port as an example of world-class infrastructure at work and a beneficiary of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
US News and World Report

Reviving Biden's Big Bill, Democrats Look to Regain Momentum

WASHINGTON (AP) — Regaining momentum, Democratic leaders are pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill, with the House expected to vote later this week and the Senate vowing to follow by Christmas in hopes of boosting the party's standing and delivering on a main campaign promise. House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Port Of Baltimore#Baltimore Sun#Democratic
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
Daily Beast

Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy