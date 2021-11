As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices. However, you’ll be pleased to discover that as the technology becomes more mainstream, it also becomes cheaper to make, meaning you’ll be able to save a bit of money on your ridiculously sized TV. (That being said, if you’re trying to buy one of the best 85-inch TVs, be prepared to drop at least $1,500.) Whether you’re looking to get a QLED model from Samsung or one of LG or Sony’s OLED...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO