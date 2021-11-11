CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMA flags Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for rare disorder, passes mRNA shots for one side effect but probes another

By Kevin Dunleavy
FiercePharma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducers of adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccines have had to deal with more questions about rare side effects than those making mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Now comes another for Johnson & Johnson, as the European Medicines Agency has. a rare type of spinal inflammation, transverse myelitis, be added to the label as...

www.fiercepharma.com

Comments / 8

Scott L. Damron
5d ago

How the COVID Shot Causes DamageWhen you get a COVID shot, genetic instructions are being injected into your deltoid muscle. Muscle drains into your lymph nodes, which in turn can enter your bloodstream. There may also be direct translocation from the muscle into smaller blood vessels.Animal data submitted by Pfizer to Japanese authorities show the mRNA appeared within the blood within one or two hours of injection. The rapidity of it suggests the nano particles are translocated from the muscle directly into the blood, bypassing the lymph Once inside your bloodstream, the genetic instructions are delivered to the cells available, namely your endothelial cells. These are the cells that line your blood vessels. These cells then start producing spike protein, as per the mRNA instructions. As the name implies, the spike protein looks like a sharp spike protruding from the cell wall, into the bloodstream.Since they are not supposed to be there, your killer lymphocytes rush to the area, thin

Reply(1)
9
ch
5d ago

“we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.”  Source : Eric Ruben, FDA Advisor, "An FDA adviser said we need to give kids vaccines to fully understand their safety."Washington Post, 10/27/ 21...  Those taking the vaccine are, literally lab rats and biden is turning them into slaves. They are the experimental subjects testing the psuedo vaccine, and from them we will learn what the long term effects are. Because they crumbled and complied so easily, they demonstrated a slave mentality. Biden is setting them up to do all the grunt work and to even die from that work, because they value the community over themselves. The biggest joke is biden's chinese virus primarily kills biden supporters, and now this psuedo vaccine is doing the same thing.

Reply
3
Related
Fortune

Here are the side effects you can expect from a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Despite some public anxiety about the side effects from COVID-19 booster shots, severe reactions are rare, and most people feel effects that are similar to the initial dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NFL
CNET

New Moderna COVID vaccine booster eligibility rules: Who can get the third shot now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. More people have become eligible to get the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot in certain states, which means you may now be able to get the extra dose to further protect yourself. The booster dose is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and comes with guidelines for who is and isn't eligible. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedPage Today

How Do Patients With Cirrhosis Respond to the COVID Vaccine?

While patients with cirrhosis and no prior COVID-19 infection appeared to have less of an immune response to the Pfizer or Moderna COVID mRNA vaccines, certain factors predicted a poorer response than others, a researcher said. Both active hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and immuno-depression predicted a lower response after two doses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AOL Corp

Booster shots against COVID-19 'are a bit of a distraction,' doctor says

While COVID-19 booster shot eligibility is continuing to expand in the U.S., not all doctors believe that’s where the focus should be in the fight against the coronavirus. “Honestly, I think that boosters right now are a bit of a distraction away from where we should be focused, which is getting first doses, especially since we know that even now, even with Delta surging, the primary doses of the vaccines are highly protective against serious infection, against hospitalization,” Dr. Anand Swaminathan, a New Jersey-based emergency medicine physician, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Dexamethasone treatment for COVID-19: Benefits outweigh risks

Individuals with severe COVID-19 often undergo treatment with a steroid drug called dexamethasone. Researchers studied whether these people experience severe complications from the side effects of steroid treatment. Those who received treatment with dexamethasone had a 56% reduced risk of death or ICU admission from COVID-19. Metabolic experts conclude receiving...
FiercePharma

Pfizer, like Merck, inks deal to license COVID-19 pill and boost global supply

With its highly anticipated COVID-19 oral treatment seemingly on a fast track to approval, Pfizer already is lining it up to be manufactured as a generic by countries in need. Under an agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), Pfizer will license Paxlovid to facilitate affordable global access. The deal will allow sub-licensees to supply 95 countries that account for 53% of the world's population, Pfizer said.
INDUSTRY
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Pfizer’s new COVID-19 protease inhibitor drug is not just “repackaged ivermectin”

Last week, Steve Novella discussed announcements of drugs that, unlike the “miracle cures” (primarily hydroxychloroquine in 2020 and ivermectin this year) that have been promoted so heavily on social media, actually have evidence for their efficacy against COVID-19. Specifically, he mentioned Pfizer’s new drug Paxlovid, which in its clinical trials was 89% effective in preventing hospitalization due to COVID-19 if taken soon after symptoms develop. The other drug was Merck’s molnupiravir (trade name to be Lagevrio), which is now available through a clinical trial in the UK. Both drugs are very promising, and the Pfizer drug (a combination of PF-07321332 and ritonavir—more on why it’s a combination later—before it received a trade name), for example, decreased the hospitalization rate from 7% to 0.8% over 28 days in a Phase 2/3 study, which Steve correctly described as a “good absolute and relative risk reduction”, with no deaths in the drug treatment arm. (It was so good that Pfizer stopped the study, because it would be unethical to continue with such a result in an interim analysis.) As a result, Pfizer has applied for an emergency use authorization for its drug. In an interim analysis of a phase 3 study, the Merck drug demonstrated a 50% reduction in hospitalization, again with no deaths in the treatment arm.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Similar outcomes for hospitalized COVID-19 patients on immunosuppressive medications, non-immunosuppressed patients

A large, nationwide study of COVID-19 cases led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has found that people taking medications that suppress the immune system—for example, to prevent transplant rejection or to treat cancer—overall do not have a higher risk of dying from COVID-19 or being put on a ventilator than non-immunosuppressed hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides Develops Chewable Pills, Lung Inhalation Formulations For COVID-19 Candidate

NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) has developed oral gummies formulations of its Pan-Coronavirus COVID-19 Drug Candidate NV-CoV-2 to benefit non-hospitalized patients. What Happened: NanoViricides completed the development of an oral gummies (chewable gel) formulation of NV-CoV-2 for the benefit of symptomatic non-hospitalized patients. The Company believes that this formulation may have...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Scientific American

How Do People Resist COVID Infections?

Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells—possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH

