EMA flags Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for rare disorder, passes mRNA shots for one side effect but probes another

Last week, Steve Novella discussed announcements of drugs that, unlike the “miracle cures” (primarily hydroxychloroquine in 2020 and ivermectin this year) that have been promoted so heavily on social media, actually have evidence for their efficacy against COVID-19. Specifically, he mentioned Pfizer’s new drug Paxlovid, which in its clinical trials was 89% effective in preventing hospitalization due to COVID-19 if taken soon after symptoms develop. The other drug was Merck’s molnupiravir (trade name to be Lagevrio), which is now available through a clinical trial in the UK. Both drugs are very promising, and the Pfizer drug (a combination of PF-07321332 and ritonavir—more on why it’s a combination later—before it received a trade name), for example, decreased the hospitalization rate from 7% to 0.8% over 28 days in a Phase 2/3 study, which Steve correctly described as a “good absolute and relative risk reduction”, with no deaths in the drug treatment arm. (It was so good that Pfizer stopped the study, because it would be unethical to continue with such a result in an interim analysis.) As a result, Pfizer has applied for an emergency use authorization for its drug. In an interim analysis of a phase 3 study, the Merck drug demonstrated a 50% reduction in hospitalization, again with no deaths in the treatment arm.

