From everyone here at Brian, Ali, & Justin, we’d like to extend our gratitude to those that have bravely served our country. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the violence and bloodshed of World War I finally came to an end. Over 100 years later, we’re forever indebted to the soldiers that stepped up on the frontlines during that war and every conflict that has required American intervention since. Today, take a moment to think about how fragile our freedom is. Without the brave men and women of the United States military, we wouldn’t be able to do what we love.

FESTIVAL ・ 5 DAYS AGO