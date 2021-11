Progress on a new Conroe campus is moving along to build the first of several buildings to provide job training, assistance and temporary living quarters for the homeless. Located of Foster Drive near the Conroe Fire Station No. 3, the project is the brainchild of Luke Redus of Conroe-based Compassion United. Thanks to a five-acre land donation from the city of Conroe, Redus is now able to expand his services to the large homeless population in Conroe.

12 DAYS AGO