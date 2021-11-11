Dave Portnoy Takes ‘One Bite’ Pizza Review to New Spot in Denver

As a mom with two teenage boys, I’ve made my fair share of homemade pizzas over the years. There’s just something fun about making a spread of toppings and letting the kids build their own. You know what’s even more fun? Rolling out (and tossing in the air) your own dough. With these pizza kits, the dough is made for you; you just roll it using a little extra flour, and parbake it before adding the sauce and cheese that come with it (then, of course, all the toppings) and putting it back into the oven. We tried the kits with the buffalo, alfredo and marinara sauces, and they were all delicious. The cheeses are a blend of mozzarella and provel, and the crust bakes up crispier than any home pizza I’ve ever tried. These were a huge hit with my family.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO