Back in March, Psyonix announced a mobile version of Rocket League, known as Rocket League Sideswipe (not to be confused with the mainline version rumored to be coming to Android). It's a 2D affair that plays better than you'd think, and it just started rolling out in Oceania today. This launch marks the start of a Pre-Season, with a wider rollout for the globe planned soon, though there's no word specifically when this will happen. For now, we'll all have to envy those living in Oceania who can jump directly into this competitive car-based soccer game.

SOCCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO