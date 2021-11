People live longer now than they did generations ago; life expectancy is 79 years in 2019 as compared with 62 in 1935. This means that when you retire, you will join the largest-yet (and most expensive, given the medical expenses that tend to come with old age) generation of retirees. Because of this—and because demographic trends mean more people are retiring each year (about 10,000 people turn 65 every year, according to the US Census Bureau)—the amount of money in that social security trust fund is decreasing.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO