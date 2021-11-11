4 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do To Make Your iPhone Last So Much Longer

Shutterstock

We tend to think of all of the ways we are causing our smart phones to lose battery power and data — it’s easy to forget there are also simple tips you can follow to get your device up to speed and make it last even longer. Changing a few iPhone habits (especially the not-so-great ones that make your battery dwindle down) is the number one way to ensure your device stands the test of time and that you get your money’s worth when you invest in an iPhone. Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store spoke to SHEFinds.com about the four things you didn’t know you could do to make your iPhone last so much longer.

Mind auto-brightness settings

If your iPhone is so bright it rivals the sun, you may be able to see everything clearly, even when you’re outside and the glare of the sun is hitting your screen, but be aware that your auto-brightness setting is bad news for your battery. “Enabling auto-brightness will adjust the brightness of your display according to the light level in your area saving battery power especially in areas with low light,” Bernard says.

Limit the number of apps that access your location

“Many apps have implemented features that use your location and some will simply use it just for location-based ads,” Bernard says, “This requires the use of GPS which can be draining on the battery.”

Turn on low power mode

“Low power mode - especially once your iPhone has reached 20% — is useful and should be used whenever you can,” Bernard says. “It will cut down on non-essential background activity and will lower brightness from inactivity quicker.”

Using Wi-Fi instead of data

“Wifi, where it can be used, will drain less battery than using 4G or 5G, as the connecting to the cellular towers for mobile data requires a lot of battery Power,” Bernard says.

If you’re frustrated with your iPhone and its inability to hold a charge for long periods of time, start following these four steps and see the difference it makes.