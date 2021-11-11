CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Dietitians Say This Is The One ‘Healthy’ Snack That’s Doing More Harm Than Good In Your Diet

By Merrell Readman
shefinds
shefinds
 6 days ago
Shutterstock

Snacking has garnered a bad reputation for being an inadvertent cause of weight gain, but the reality is that eating between meals can actually help to promote healthy changes on the scale depending on what you choose to munch on. While chips and sweets are a no-brainer to be consumed in moderation as you work towards your weight loss goals, there are some sneakier ‘healthy’ snacks which may not actually be doing much to support your wellbeing.

Not sure which foods to trust to give your health a boost and make positive changes on the scale? We checked in with registered dietitian Trista Best to determine the one snack that should not be eaten blindly as you work towards weight loss, and the answer might surprise you.

Popcorn

When air popped with no additional seasonings or toppings, popcorn can, in fact, be a healthy snack. Loaded with fiber, this carb can help to keep you full and bridge the gap between meals to reduce other unnecessary snacking while satiating hunger. “Popcorn is a whole grain which provides fiber, beneficial B vitamins, and many minerals that can all benefit weight loss and overall health,” notes Best. However, it’s when additives come into play that popcorn begins to lose its nutritional value.

“The issue with popcorn being relied on as a healthy snack is what consumers are tempted to put on their popcorn. Not all variations of popcorn are created equal in terms of nutrient quality. It is tempting to place various oils, salts, and seasonings on popcorn to enhance it's flavor,” Best warns. Most often when you purchase a box of popcorn at the grocery store, it comes pre-loaded with butter, oil, and salt which can make a significant mark on your daily calorie consumption while creating discomfort and inflammation in the body.

Not only this, but other popcorn variations such as kettle corn and caramel popcorn contain an enhanced sugar content which is known to be one of the biggest culprits in causing weight gain. Additionally, eating large amounts of sugar throughout the day can even have an impact on your metabolism, slowing fat burn within the body. “By adding these ingredients to regular, air-popped popcorn, you are significantly increasing the calories, fat, and added sugar of the otherwise relatively healthy snack,” notes Best. As a general rule, health experts recommend women consuming about 24 grams of sugar each day, with men falling around 36 grams.

Popcorn can still make for a healthy snack in moderation, but in order to ensure the maximum benefit, consider popping kernels from scratch on the stovetop so you have control over the added ingredients that go onto the finished product. If you do opt for a bag of popcorn from the grocery store, look for a plain, unsalted variation and doctor it up to your liking without turning to the heavily buttered alternatives at the front of the shelves. Rich in fiber and a filling snack, the health value of popcorn is all about how you prepare it, so you don’t actually need to cut this delicious food out of your diet in order to see real results.

