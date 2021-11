The trouble with being a loyal football fan of the LA Rams is that emotional hurricane that sheers the emotional support for the players with any trade, waiver, or acquisition. Whenever the team adds a new player, or when that same organization parts ways with a player, it becomes emotional hell for fans. To the team, it’s all business. Just like an investment broker, the organization is buying low and selling high, all the while attempting to build the most capable and respected roster in the NFL.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO