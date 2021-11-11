Teen Driver Injures 3

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed when a CSX freight train hit a car that went around a set of crossing gates in Gary, Indiana. Gary Police said officers responded to the crash around 7:20 a.m. at the Howard Street crossing between Miller Avenue and 6th Place, and found three people who had been thrown from the car, and were pronounced dead on the scene. One of the victims was a woman, but police would not comment on the ages of the other victims. A witness who was waiting at the crossing said when the gates started coming down, one car went...

