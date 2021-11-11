CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Teen Driver Injures 3

By Frank Cooper
610KONA
 5 days ago

Multiple people hurt, including children, early thursday morning when a teen driver hit a guardrail on...

www.610kona.com

WCIA

Coroner identifies people killed in crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day just announced the names of two people who died in a car crash that happened on Grand Avenue Friday morning. According to a news release, two cars were traveling on Grand Avenue. A white 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was traveling east while a gold 2007 Honda […]
DECATUR, IL
UpNorthLive.com

Man involved in fatal motorcycle accident facing slew of charges

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man who Gaylord Police said got in a fatal, head-on crash with a motorcycle Tuesday evening is facing several charges, including operating while intoxicated causing death. The Gaylord Police Department said Douglas Bunker, 38, was driving his truck around South Otsego Avenue and Johnson...
GAYLORD, MI
CBS Chicago

Three Killed When Freight Train Hits Car In Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed when a CSX freight train hit a car that went around a set of crossing gates in Gary, Indiana. Gary Police said officers responded to the crash around 7:20 a.m. at the Howard Street crossing between Miller Avenue and 6th Place, and found three people who had been thrown from the car, and were pronounced dead on the scene. One of the victims was a woman, but police would not comment on the ages of the other victims. A witness who was waiting at the crossing said when the gates started coming down, one car went...
GARY, IN
Norfolk Daily News

Teen driver flown to Nebraska Medicine following accident

STANTON — A 15-year-old teen was taken by medical helicopter Thursday morning following a one-vehicle accident north of Stanton. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a call came in at 7:52 a.m. of a one-vehicle rollover just north of 839th Road and Ridge Road, which is about 2 miles north of Stanton.
STANTON, NE
cbslocal.com

Driver Injured After Car Flips In Allentown Accident

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A driver is seriously injured after losing control of their car and flipping several times in Allentown Sunday morning. The crash happened in the 1800 block of River Drive. Video from the scene showed detectives gathering evidence from around the car. Authorities have not released an...
ALLENTOWN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Driver Killed, Another Injured in Crash in LeBoeuf Township

A driver has died, and another was seriously injured following a crash in LeBoeuf Township, Erie County, Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at the intersection of Wheelertown Rd. and Flatts Rd. at 6:53 p.m. A driver, later identified as John Monn, was traveling west on Wheelertown...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Bay Times

Teen dies, three teens injured in Highway 4 solo collision

MARTINEZ — A teenage driver is dead after a solo vehicle collision Monday on Highway 4, the day’s second fatal incident under investigation on that roadway, authorities said. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash in westbound Highway 4 lanes just...
MARTINEZ, CA
ozarkradionews.com

Intoxicated driver injured in crash near Summersville

Eminence, Mo. – Drinking and driving doesn’t end well as a Hartshorn woman found out Saturday evening following a one-vehicle crash on County Road 325, five miles north of Summersville. At 6:52 p.m. Saturday night, Kalene Hawkins, 28, was westbound in a 2012 Dodge Avenger when she traveled off the...
SUMMERSVILLE, MO
scotscoop.com

Teen drivers bump through challenges from inexperience

As the winter season approaches, morning fog and rain take over the sunny, clear skies of the summer, subjecting student drivers to risky conditions. Since most teens practice driving in better weather, they lack the experience of controlling a vehicle in a new environment. According to the Centers for Disease...
TRAFFIC
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK ON HIGHWAY 38

The driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 38 on Tuesday. A report from Oregon State Police said just before 1:40 p.m. the 83-year old was headed westbound in a pickup between Scottsburg and Wells Creek when the vehicle drifted off the roadway, sideswiping the rock slope with the passenger side of the pickup before impacting head on into an earthen embankment.
OREGON STATE
KMZU

Chillicothe teens injured in early morning accident

LINN COUNTY, MO – Two teenagers from Chillicothe were injured, reportedly in a single vehicle accident early Tuesday morning. That incident was noted in Highway patrol records three miles west of Laclede on westbound 36. The vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old went off the left side and hit a guardrail. The driver, along with a 17-year-old occupant were taken with minor and moderate injuries to Pershing Hospital in Brookfield.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KHBS

Teen dies after accident in Fort Smith, police talking to driver

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police confirmed to 40/29 News a 13-year-old died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FORT SMITH, AR
whdh.com

Driver seriously injured after crashing into tree in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was seriously injured after the car they were driving crashed into a tree in Medford on Saturday morning, fire officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Salem Street found a driver trapped inside a white sedan that had crashed into a tree, according to Medford firefighters.
MEDFORD, MA
KMZU

One vehicle crash injures driver in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. — A Fayette driver was injured when her car overturned in Howard County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports says Kristina Wells, 29, lost control of her vehicle on Highway 5, a mile North of County Road 330. Wells, who was not wearing a seat belt according to the report, over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: Teen driver struck student walking to school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says a 16-year-old is expected to be okay after she was struck by another student while walking to school Monday morning. FWPD’s Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb said a girl was walking to North Side High School around...
FORT WAYNE, IN
northwestmoinfo.com

Brookfield Driver Seriously Injured In Accident Near Wheeling

A Brookfield driver was seriously hurt following a one-vehicle accident near Wheeling late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43 year old Anna Hanson was driving eastbound on Highway 36 and went off the side of the roadway, went airborne, hit the ground with the vehicle, and then struck a fence.
MISSOURI STATE
98.3 The KEY

Motorcyclist Injured By Drunk Driver in Kennewick Crash

A late-night accident sends a motorcyclist to the hospital and one person behind bars for suspected DUI. In a press release provided by the Kennewick Police Department, a motorcyclist is hospitalized after another vehicle failed to yield to the motorcycle at the intersection of 4th and Columbia Center Blvd. last night in Kennewick.
KENNEWICK, WA
northwestmoinfo.com

Diagonal Driver Injured In Schuyler County Accident

A Diagonal driver was injured in an accident involving two pickups Monday afternoon in Schuyler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of one of the pickups was slowing down to make a turn and was hit from behind by another pickup, driven by 66 year old Debra Berger of Diagonal. Berger vehicle received extensive damage. She was taken to a Kirksville hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the other pickup was 77 year old Martin Ferdig of Queen City. He received minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.
MISSOURI STATE

