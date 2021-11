In March of last year, several obliviously normal weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown, I walked into what would be my last in-person record label meeting. Instead of receiving notes on my work from a familiar group of legal pad-doodling millennials, I was met by Sony’s new AI analysis tool — which analyzes songs and determines which are most likely to be hits. HitWizard, as the engine is called, scans the waveforms of a song, using metrics like the tempo and the number of times a chorus is repeated to determine its commercial viability. It predicts hits with an accuracy of 66%. “It’s still in beta, but it’s the future. All the major labels are using it,” said Lucy, the chief doodler.

