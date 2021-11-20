ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Xylem (XYL) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Valvoline (VVV) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Griffon Corp (GFF) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Griffon Corp (NYSE: GFF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Declares $1.13 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, or $4.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Matthews (MATW) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matthews (NASDAQ: MATW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Yield#Xylem#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Xyl
StreetInsider.com

Dillard's (DDS) Declares $15 Special Dividend; 4.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) declared a special dividend of $15 per share. The company said the special dividend follows its recent record financial performance. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Equitable Holdings (EQH) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DuPont (DD) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DuPont (NYSE: DD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Patrick Industries (PATK) Raises Quarterly Dividend 17.9% to $0.33; 1.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 17.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.28. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2021, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

United-Guardian (UG) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend; 18.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. United-Guardian (NASDAQ: UG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, or $2.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Approval for Listing of OceanPal Inc. on Nasdaq Capital Market and Revised Record Date for OceanPal Inc. Spin-Off and US$0.10 Cash Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has received approval, subject to official notice of issuance, for the listing of the common shares of OceanPal Inc. on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “OP”. As the Company previously announced on October 19, 2021, the Company will effect a spin-off of 100% of the common shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, OceanPal Inc., to Diana Shipping Inc.’s existing shareholders as of the record date set forth herein. OceanPal Inc. will act as the holding company for three of the Company’s older dry bulk vessels.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Natural Grocers (NGVC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 42.9% to $0.10; 3.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is a 42.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.07. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Universal Insurance (UVE) Declares $0.29 Special Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE) declared a special dividend of $0.29 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 9, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brown-Forman Corp (BFA) Raises Special Dividend 5% to $0.1885; 0% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brown-Forman Corp (: BFA) declared a special dividend of $0.1885 per share. This is a 5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.1795. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CSX Corp. (CSX) Declares $0.093 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.093 per share, or $0.372 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Victory Bancorp, Inc (VTYB) Declares $0.10 Special Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Victory Bancorp, Inc (OTC: VTYB) declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 14, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Declares $1.57 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share, or $6.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) Declares $1.25 Special Dividend; 2.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTC: NIDB) declared a special dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021, with an...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy