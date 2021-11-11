CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Carmine Appice’s ‘Mystified’ Video Featuring Tommy Thayer

By Matt Wardlaw
katsfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmine Appice's Guitar Zeus album is being upgraded for its 25th anniversary, and the updated version features several tracks that have never been released before. One of those new songs features Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer, who helps out on “Mystified,” a hazy, psychedelic six-minute rocker that also includes bassist Tony Franklin...

