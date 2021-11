(NEW YORK) -- Duchess Meghan has responded to a tabloid publisher's appeal of a privacy case she won earlier this year, saying she is "standing up for what's right." "It's an arduous process but, again, it's just me standing up for what's right," Meghan said Tuesday at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit. "At a certain point, no matter how difficult it is, you know the difference between right and wrong, you must stand up for what's right, and that's what I'm doing."

