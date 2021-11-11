CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Idol: The Imperfect Journey Of Kristen Stewart

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade ago, she was winning Razzies and...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Life and Style Weekly

Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Are Engaged After 2 Years Together: ‘It’s Happening’  

Congrats! Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged after two years of dating, the Spencer actress confirmed on Tuesday, November 2. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the Twilight star, 31, gushed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
thecut.com

Kristen Stewart Is Getting Married

To the despair of kind-hearted werewolves everywhere, Kristen Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. According to US Weekly, Stewart told Howard Stern on Tuesday, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.” She continued, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
Elle

Kristen Stewart Literally Swooned Over Robert Pattinson While Reminiscing About Their First ‘Twilight’ Makeout

Kristen Stewart gave The New Yorker a very honest reflection of her time filming Twilight in the magazine’s new profile on her, which serves as a career retrospective. In the piece, Stewart recounted her first impression of her Twilight co-star and later off-screen boyfriend Robert Pattinson when he came to audition for the role of Edward with her. She literally “mimicked a swoon” recreating her impression of him, The New Yorker wrote. According to the piece, Stewart and Pattinson read lines together for the role and made out as part of their audition.
whowhatwear

This Is Not a Drill: Kristen Stewart Is Officially Engaged

There's nothing quite like an epic engagement announcement to break up the week. During a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Kristen Stewart—who is currently doing press for her forthcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer—told the radio host that she and her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, were headed down the aisle, and we couldn't be more excited.
abc11.com

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer

"We're marrying, it's happening," Stewart said. Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actor announced the news on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday. "We're marrying, it's happening," Stewart said. She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing. "I wanted to be proposed to so I think I...
extratv

Why Kristen Stewart Was ‘Viciously Protective’ of Princess Diana

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kristen Stewart and director Pablo Larraín about their new movie, “Spencer.”. Stewart opened up about how she prepped to play Princess Diana in the film, which chronicles Christmas 1991, when she decided to leave Prince Charles. Of her process, Kristen shared, “I did all the...
Pride Source

Kristen Stewart: ‘I Wanted To Be Proposed To’

Sound the alarms because “Twilight” queen and rebooted “Charlie’s Angel” star Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend are engaged. The Advocate reported that during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Stewart revealed that she and her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, have decided to tie the knot.
L.A. Weekly

Kristen Stewart in Spencer: Breakthrough or Breakdown?

Continuing her recent streak of daring, indelible performances, Kristen Stewart in Spencer, is a woman on the verge of a breakdown. Or maybe she’s on the verge of a breakthrough. Her take on Princess Diana, imagined here by Jackie director Pablo Larrain, makes an impression either way. As the film...
Concord Monitor

Kristen Stewart is a knockout as Diana

Kristen Stewart dazzles in Spencer, giving a career-best performance as Princess Diana, playing her as a trapped, suffocated victim angling to do anything she can to escape the constraints of the British royal family. Director Pablo Larrain, who took on another 20th century female icon in 2016’s Jackie, paints Princess...
energy941.com

Kristen Stewart’s Wedding Request

When Kristen Stewart announced her engagement, she also said she wanted Guy Fieri to preside over her big day. Well, she got a surprise when she was on TODAY. In a video taped message sent to TODAY, Guy said, hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant. I’m all in.
Variety

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali Honor Crew Members at Hamilton Awards

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst, Jake Gyllenhaal and Javier Bardem were among the stars who came out Saturday to celebrate the contributions of artisan, craft and technical crew members at the 11th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. “We seem to get a lot of the attention and the kudos when movies come out but reality is that it’s guys like Haris who do all the work,” said Dornan of Haris Zambarloukos, who was honored with the Cinematographer award for “Belfast.” Hosted by Yvonne Orji, the “Insecure” star said the Hamilton kudos are not about actors for a change:...
