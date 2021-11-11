After a Rough September, REITs Bounce Back

Defined outcome ETFs shook up the investment landscape three years ago. In August 2018, a then-small asset manager, Innovator ETFs, launched the first suite of “buffer ETFs,” which were designed to provide broad market exposure for a finite period of time but with downside protection in exchange for capped exposure to the upside. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF (PJUL), which is the largest of the three ETFs that launched on August 8, 2018, currently seeks to track the return of the S&P 500 Index up to a predetermined cap of 7.8% while buffering against the first 15% of losses over the annual outcome period by using options. Innovator ETFs also offered a version of PJUL with 9% protection and one with 30% protection to appeal to investors with different risk profiles.
Comments / 0