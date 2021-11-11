CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a Rough September, REITs Bounce Back

By David Bodamer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublicly-traded REITs quickly rebounded from the setback they suffered in September as the total returns measured by the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs index and the FTSE Nareit Equity REITs index both rose more than 7 percent in October. That puts both indexes up more than 30 percent year-to-date after falling...

Defined outcome ETFs shook up the investment landscape three years ago. In August 2018, a then-small asset manager, Innovator ETFs, launched the first suite of “buffer ETFs,” which were designed to provide broad market exposure for a finite period of time but with downside protection in exchange for capped exposure to the upside. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF (PJUL), which is the largest of the three ETFs that launched on August 8, 2018, currently seeks to track the return of the S&P 500 Index up to a predetermined cap of 7.8% while buffering against the first 15% of losses over the annual outcome period by using options. Innovator ETFs also offered a version of PJUL with 9% protection and one with 30% protection to appeal to investors with different risk profiles.
MarketWatch

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.68% to $235.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $262.42 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
The Hollywood Reporter

Bolstered by a resurgent representation business, Endeavor handily beat Wall Street forecasts in its Q3 2021 earnings, delivering revenue of $1.39 billion and net income of $63.6 million, swinging the company back to profitability. Wall Street consensus was for revenue of $1.3 billion. The company, led by CEO Ari Emanuel, executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, and president Mark Shapiro, also raised its guidance for the year from $4.8-$4.85 billion in revenue to $4.89-$4.95 billion in revenue, reflecting further confidence in its core business. The beat comes after Endeavor missed its Q2 earnings estimates, with revenue of $1.1 billion and a net loss of...
MarketWatch

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
wealthmanagement.com

(Bloomberg)—Real estate investors acquired a record 18% of U.S. homes sold in the third quarter of 2021, wagering $64 billion that home prices and rents will continue to surge. Investors bought more than 90,000 homes in the three months through September, up 10% from the prior quarter and 80% from...
The Motley Fool

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
wealthmanagement.com

The ETFs included feature funds that launched in the calendar month of October 2021. Aniket Ullal is VP, ETF Data and Analytics for CFRA, one of the world’s largest providers of independent investment research. Aniket founded First Bridge Data, a leading source for global ETF data and analytics that was acquired by CFRA in August 2019.
wealthmanagement.com

For investors looking to access the rapidly growing digital assets ecosystem, there are now a number of options. While both the number of issuers addressing this market and their offerings should continue to expand, today these products largely fall into four broad categories:. Passive single-asset;. Passive multi-asset;. Active liquid; and.
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
Forbes

Walt Disney stock (NYSE: DIS) is down more than 9% in just the last one week, completely underperforming the S&P 500. If you look at the change in the stock over the last ten days and one month, it has declined (-5.6% and -8.5%, respectively) and underperformed the broader market on both occasions. The stock declined after Disney missed analysts’ expectations in Q4 2021 and reported very low subscriber growth for Disney+. The company’s revenues came in at $18.53 billion in Q4 2021 as against the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Similarly, EPS of $0.37/share for the fourth quarter also fell short of expectations of $0.51/share. The company added 2.1 million subscribers to Disney+, taking the total subscriptions to its streaming platform to 118.1 million. Before the earnings announcement, the company’s management had said they expect Disney+ to add “low single-digit millions” of streaming subscribers in Q4 2021. The actual addition of 2.1 million subscribers has disappointed the markets which had expected an addition of 9.4 million subscribers to the streaming platform.
