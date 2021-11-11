After a Rough September, REITs Bounce Back

Walt Disney stock (NYSE: DIS) is down more than 9% in just the last one week, completely underperforming the S&P 500. If you look at the change in the stock over the last ten days and one month, it has declined (-5.6% and -8.5%, respectively) and underperformed the broader market on both occasions. The stock declined after Disney missed analysts’ expectations in Q4 2021 and reported very low subscriber growth for Disney+. The company’s revenues came in at $18.53 billion in Q4 2021 as against the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Similarly, EPS of $0.37/share for the fourth quarter also fell short of expectations of $0.51/share. The company added 2.1 million subscribers to Disney+, taking the total subscriptions to its streaming platform to 118.1 million. Before the earnings announcement, the company’s management had said they expect Disney+ to add “low single-digit millions” of streaming subscribers in Q4 2021. The actual addition of 2.1 million subscribers has disappointed the markets which had expected an addition of 9.4 million subscribers to the streaming platform.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO