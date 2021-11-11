San Angelo Central Oakes St. Campus on High Alert Following Security Threat

SAN ANGELO, TX – A security threat caused an alarm at the Central Oakes Campus on Thursday.

According to the Principal of Central High School Bill Waters, on Nov. 11, the school was made aware of threats that a student at the Oakes campus made towards classmates.

Author CentralCan

It is unclear at this time if there were any arrests made.

No students are reported injured.

The following was a statement from SAISD: