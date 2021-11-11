CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Central Oakes St. Campus on High Alert Following Security Threat

By Matt Trammell
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – A security threat caused an alarm at the Central Oakes Campus on Thursday.

According to the Principal of Central High School Bill Waters, on Nov. 11, the school was made aware of threats that a student at the Oakes campus made towards classmates.

It is unclear at this time if there were any arrests made.

No students are reported injured.

The following was a statement from SAISD:

San Angelo, TX
