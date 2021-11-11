Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Playing Against Bucks' Jrue Holiday

Heading into this season for the Sixers, the player most fans were interested to see (apart from the team’s absent, unnamed, non-shooting, reclusive point guard) was Tyrese Maxey, the former Kentucky guard heading into his second year in the pros. With a suddenly vacant starting spot at the one for a team with title aspirations, Maxey became the incumbent starter at point guard after averaging just about 15 minutes per game off the bench last season. And while it’s easy and most sensible to analyze how the guard has performed in a more expanded role on offense — the push and pull between finding his own shot and feeding the hungry mouths of his fellow starters in need of shots — it is on the other end of the court that I’ve been most impressed with the strides taken by Maxey from year-to-year.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO