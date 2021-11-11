CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The government’s role in inclusion, diversity, and equity

Cover picture for the articleAs inclusion, diversity, and equity issues come to the forefront, governments are acknowledging the role that policymaking and program development have in perpetuating structural imbalances and disadvantages based on age, gender, sexual orientation and identity, disability, and socioeconomic status. Recognizing that these imbalances are deeply ingrained in the way that governments...

Government Technology

Tennessee Council Tackles IT’s Diversity, Inclusion Gap

As part of an effort to bolster diversity and inclusion within Tennessee’s Strategic Technology Solutions agency (STS), two employees have formed a diversity and inclusion council as a safe space for employees to discuss and address these issues. The effort was publicly shared at the recent NASCIO conference by state...
POLITICS
frontier.edu

Frontier’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives Examined in the Summer 2021 Quarterly Bulletin

The Summer 2021 issue of the Frontier Nursing University Quarterly Bulletin features comprehensive coverage of the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. The issue approaches DEI from all angles, including a feature on Dr. Rachel Sherman, who has become a community leader and advocate for social justice and reform. Read about Dr. Kimberly Jones-Beatty’s efforts to find data-driven solutions to the maternal mortality crisis and its disproportionate impact on underserved populations. Learn more about the multitude of university-driven DEI programs and committees, as well as the ongoing work of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. This issue also looks back at the 2021 Diversity Impact Conference and details the programs being funded by two newly received federal grants totaling $4,140,000. Finally, this issue of the Quarterly Bulletin highlights the involvement and leadership of FNU community members within external organizations as the university strives to be an industry leader for change.
HYDEN, KY
The Suburban Times

Dr. Terryl Ross to Lead Goodwill’s Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Efforts

TACOMA, WA (November 10, 2021) – Terryl Ross has joined Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region as Vice President of Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. As a member of the Executive team reporting to President & CEO, Lori Forte Harnick, Ross is responsible for driving Goodwill’s strategy and plan for becoming an anti-racist organization and advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion for all.
TACOMA, WA
stlrecord.com

Thompson Coburn named to Bloomberg Law’s new national framework for law firm diversity, equity and inclusion

Thompson Coburn issued the following announcement on Nov. 4. Thompson Coburn is one of just 28 U.S.-based law firms that have been named to Bloomberg Law’s inaugural Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Framework, released in October 2021. Law firms ranging in size from less than 10 attorneys to more than 2,000 were recognized based on their level of disclosure of diversity-related metrics and distinguished performance against six core pillars: demographics, leadership and talent pipeline, recruitment and retention, business innovation and strategy, marketing, and diversity and inclusion in the community.
BUSINESS
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

HFMA's first Black chair tells finance leaders to focus on diversity, inclusion and health equity

Healthcare Financial Management Association Chair Tammie L. Jackson called on healthcare finance leaders to focus on reducing healthcare disparities and promoting health equity, during HFMA's Annual Conference held this week in Minneapolis and online. While health disparities have been documented for decades, the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts brought the...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

I'm an expert in what makes good policy, and the Morrison government's net-zero plan fails on 6 crucial counts

The Morrison government’s recent plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 has been widely criticised by scientists, environmental organisations, journalists, politicians and more. Critics say the plan fails to deliver on its ambitions, including weaknesses in cuts to fossil fuel extraction and an absence of legislation to drive reforms. But does it deserve such widespread condemnation? Released just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow, the plan sees Australia adopt a target of net-zero emissions by 2050, with a focus on technological solutions and only voluntary efforts by emissions-heavy sectors such as manufacturing and mining. We can evaluate...
POLITICS
Berkeleyan Online

Equity and inclusion work is not social welfare, it’s research for the collective good

In higher education, excellence in research should not be defined solely by groundbreaking experiments in a science lab, but also by the ability of a university to identify innovative ways to bring a better sense of belonging to its campus community.“Sometimes we think of education as something that occurs in the four corners of a classroom,” said Berkeley Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion Dania Matos. “But education happens in all spaces. … To frame equity and inclusion as not being a part of a university’s research or excellence is a misstep.
BERKELEY, CA
Summit Daily News

Summit County partners with The Equity Project to establish diverse, equitable and inclusive practices

Summit County is spending $43,500 to partner with The Equity Project, a Denver-based firm that provides consulting services for how to implement equitable practices in an organization. To kick off the collaboration, the Summit Board of County Commissioners held a joint meeting with some of the leaders from The Equity Project on Tuesday, Nov. 9, to discuss goals and potential roadblocks for the future.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
247wallst.com

This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
POLITICS
AFP

Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned of an impending "climate catastrophe", while environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg dismissed Saturday's COP26 climate conference deal as "blah, blah, blah". And even those who welcomed the deal in Glasgow said a huge amount of work remained to be done. Guterres acknowledged the shortcomings of the agreement, in a statement following the deal reached on Saturday evening at the Glasgow conference. "The #COP26 outcome is a compromise, reflecting the interests, contradictions and state of political will in the world today," he tweeted.
ENVIRONMENT
