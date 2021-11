In a year where staying at home has never been more of a priority, real estate markets across the U.S. have seen major fluctuations in demand, with the pandemic only furthering the divide between homeowners and renters. Cities across the country are displaying diverse responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic shutdown that followed. While some large cities are doing relatively well at keeping case numbers flat and investing in the revitalization of local businesses, it’s undeniable that city living has become markedly different.

HOUSE RENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO