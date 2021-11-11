CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Review: Big Boards for Families

By Rhoda
southernhospitalityblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have noticed that charcuterie boards are all the rage right now. If you haven’t, start noticing on social media. They are everywhere. There’s so much you can do with charcuterie boards. I have to admit that I’ve only made one, but it was fun putting it together. The thing...

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

Book Review: Why Programs Fail

If you want to learn debugging as a beginner check out this site and also https://www.debuggingbook.org/ which seems like a great resource to learn debugging. This book provides the theoretical infrastructure you need to go through the whole quality process. Viewed under that lens as a tutorial it’s pretty good. The content is somewhat out of date but that doesn’t matter much if the target demographic is students.
theiet.org

Book review: The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails

A weighty new guide provides everything there is to know about the history of spirits, including the technology behind their production. The only meaningful way to review a dictionary, particularly one as all-encompassing and weighty as this 834-page, 3.5kg behemoth, is to test it against the database of your own knowledge of its subject. In this case it’s spirits and cocktails, or, for this reviewer, mostly spirits.
Andover Townsman

Book review "It Fell From the Sky"

Searching for a new picture book? Try “It Fell from the Sky” by the Fan Brothers, this week’s book of the week. Something colorful, round, and hard has fallen from the sky! None of the bugs or animals in the garden know what it is. Frog discovers it isn’t a gum drop. Luna Moth finds out it isn’t a chrysalis that’s waiting to be hatched. Spider knows what he’s going to do with the Wonder from the Sky: He’s going to open a place called WonderVille and charge admission at one leaf apiece. Spider soon realizes, however, that even the most thought-through plans can suddenly come undone.
Bowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'Futureproof'

“Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation” by Kevin Roose. New York: Random House, 2021. 217 pages, $27 (hardcover). Many of us pay greater attention to our phones and computers these days than to the living people around us, but device addiction is only one of many ways electronic gimcracks, software and especially artificial intelligence programs threaten to take charge of our lives, making us more and more machine-like ourselves. In “Futureproof,” Kevin Roose, a technology correspondent for the New York Times, outlines the situation as it currently exists, speculates on where it is headed and presents nine “rules” for protecting our humanity from the growing encroachment of machines.
srqmagazine.com

Fiction Book Review by BookStoreOne Bookseller Roxanne Baker

Having never read Tess Hadley’s previous best-selling novels, Late in the Day to name one, I found her latest, Free Love: A Novel thoroughly entertaining. Set in late ‘60’s in London, a suburban family of four complacently exist before a young rebel is invited to dinner. The consequence is alluring, alarming and life-changing for all.
isthmus.com

Bucky’s big book sale

Will it be a mob scene or...well, like a deserted library?. I don’t know what to expect when I head down early to the book sale hosted by the Friends of the UW-Madison Libraries. It’s been two long years since the last sale and the bibliophiles might be hungry. I know I can claim a spot in line by popping into the Memorial Library and paying my $5 admission ahead of time, but instead I stroll down State Street enjoying the late fall sunshine. I make it to the library 15 minutes ahead of the sale’s 4 p.m. start time to find a line all the way to the entry doors of the long hallway that leads to the sale rooms. Whoops.
uwpexponent.com

“Vinegar Girl”: Book Review

Whether it was in a high school or college literature class, most people have some knowledge about Shakespeare’s many writings. From “Romeo and Juliet” to “Hamlet” and “Othello,” or his many sonnets, most people who have gone through the American public school system have experienced his writing. Anne Tyler brings “The Taming of the Shrew” into the 21st century with “Vinegar Girl.”
Indianapolis Recorder

Book review: ‘Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem’

It wasn’t what you wanted. You didn’t ask for it and you’re not happy. Things shouldn’t be that way. It’s not right, and you don’t like it. Somebody needs to fix this, so why not you? Why, as in the new book “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman, pictures by Loren Long, don’t you reach for a different kind of music?
cookcountynews-herald.com

Rise up, Little Bluebirds, a book review

Kristy Boike, a New Prague Minnesota mother of four, was a pre-school teacher and stay at home mom before her mother, a nurse, came down with cancer and died at the age of 60. During her mother’s 18-month struggle, and then her passing, she watched her father, Ron, deal with his grief by making bird houses for Bluebirds. “Bluebirds were […]
finewoodworking.com

Book Review: The Handcarved Bowl by Danielle Rose Byrd

Danielle Rose Byrd has written a helpful and insightful resource for current or would-be bowl carvers. The Handcarved Bowl provides sound information on choices, skills, and techniques, coaching the reader from the harvesting of logs to the final cuts and oiling of the finished bowl. Sharpening, equipment selection, drying, decorating,...
Indianapolis Recorder

Book review: ‘The Redemption of Bobby Love’

Don’t breathe one word of what you’re about to hear, not to anyone living or dead. This is top secret information, for your eyes only. Keep it quiet. And in the new book “The Redemption of Bobby Love” by Bobby and Cheryl Love with Lori L. Tharps, hope that everyone else does so, too.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: A paean to books and stories

Constantinople in its last days before Ottoman rule, a small town in Idaho, and a tiny spaceship hurtling a cloistered community through space. How could such distant settings — home to vastly different characters —come together for a satisfying novel?. Author Anthony Doerr calls “Cloud Cuckoo Land” his “paean to...
Western Queens Gazette

Book Review: Adriane’s Castle

Adriane’s Castle is a historic novel-screenplay written by Adriane Marrin. It is an unexpected, exciting adventure with some comic relief added in to bring an occasional smile to your face. Adriane, the lead character, is at a flea market in New York City buying a diamond studded dress and a very large diamond necklace. After being interrogated by the seller who has the “wrong” Adriane, the real Adriane, a criminal, shows up, finds the jewels and gems are taken and murders the seller. And then the adventure begins and takes off from that point. If we divulge much more we would give away too much of the plot. We should add that the dialogue is captivating and fast-paced. The scenes between the three criminals and their characterizations are very original, in presentation as well as in the dialogue. Thus, we have to ask is the idea of what happened to the Orloff diamond historically significant. A chase in the castle owned by Marie Louise Empress in France with an FBI agent… uh-oh maybe we’re giving away too much. Let’s not have a spoiler. Suffice it to say thumbs up for Adriane’s Castle, a real thriller that will make an excellent film.
Daily Evergreen

Book review: ‘Digging Deep’ by Jay Hogan

In my search to find representation in books, I came across Jay Hogan’s “Digging Deep.”. Given that it is a female author writing about a relationship between two gay men in a dual narrative format, I was curious how well Hogan would be able to write from the gay male perspective. Most of the time when authors attempt a queer perspective, they rely on oversexualized stereotypes that fail to make the characters distinguishable.
cookcountynews-herald.com

Loon Laughter at Midnight, a book review

John Bragstad’s third book Loon Laughter at Midnight is another fun, joyful read. At 72 pages, it isn’t long, is paced well, and Bragstad covers many subjects and people. It is a kind of smorgasbord of ideas, a potpourri of thoughts, and a smidgeon of fascinating local history thrown into the mix, and the preparation is spot on. I’m not […]
Literary Hub

The Accidental Origins of the “Subway Book Review”

To write about the entirety of New York City is an impossible thing to do. The city is too grand yet too personal, too elusive yet too concrete. When we talk about the city, we can’t just describe a place and its people, a dream and its destination. When we talk about New York, we have to talk about the world, which gathers here to find itself. The place that singularly illuminated for me what connects us on this journey, is the underground.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BOOK REVIEW: 'Ride of Her Life' is a book we need now

They said it couldn't be done. You were too old, too frail, too young, too inexperienced, too female. You lacked the know-how to do it right. You just plain couldn't, which was all the impetus you needed, all the catalyst required to make sure you at least tried. In the book "The Ride of Her Life" by Elizabeth Letts, just a little effort was all it took...
wbaa.org

Book Review: Women in White Coats

Olivia Campbell's "Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine" chronicles the story of 3 pioneering female physicians and the contributions they made to modern medicine. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
Recorder

Book review: ‘Finding Sisters’

My nephew Michael, who was adopted at birth, always knew that when he was old enough he could get in touch with his birth mother. He recently did so. She and her other children seem like a lively clan, and the whole process has been fairly easy. Getting in touch...
Henrico Citizen

Now What?! Frog Boots and Board Books

A couple of years ago, I wrote about being on the precipice of empty nesting. Now, I am right smack dab in the middle of it. Last month, I went to my son’s college for parents’ weekend. What an amazing experience it was to have a guided tour through the life he has created for himself there. When I came home, however, I was greeted by an unexpected walk down memory lane.
