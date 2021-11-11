CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Reminder: Important Stark Effective Date and Physician Group Practices

By Rachel V. Rose, JD, MBA
physicianspractice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 2, 2020, CMS published new provisions and exemptions related to the Stark Law (85 Fed. Reg. 77492) and HHS-OIG published new provisions and safe harbors related to the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) (85 Fed. Reg. 77684. January 1, 2022 is just around the corner. On December 2, 2020,...

www.physicianspractice.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues Biden administration over vaccine mandates for healthcare workers

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with 11 other states, joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers, including those working for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers. The 12-state coalition filed the lawsuit and an accompanying request for a preliminary injunction Monday in the U.S. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Academy of Pediatrics

An Effective Approach to Improve Opioid Prescribing Practices in the Emergency Department

For nearly two years, we have understandably had our focus on mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and less attention has been given to the worsening epidemic of opioid misuse and the associated rise in deaths. While the majority of deaths have occurred among adults, a notable percentage of people dealing with opioid misuse first used opioids prior to adulthood. For many children, the first opioid exposure follows an emergency department (ED) visit for a fracture. It should be noted that approximately 80% of current heroin users first started with prescription opioids suggesting that physicians have played a role in the current epidemic.1.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Effective Date#The Physician#Goods And Services#Cms#Hhs Oig#Fed#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Office Of The Inspector#Physicians Practice#Dhs
Chiropractic Economics

Guide to the importance of senior care for your practice

Make your clinic or office the destination for quality of life in patients’ later years with this guide to the importance of senior care for practices. It is projected that by 2034, adults age 65+ in the U.S. will outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history.1 The issue of aging and the importance of senior care is a present-day concern for all nations across the globe, as resources are increasingly diverted to fulfill the needs of the elderly, especially when it comes to health and medicine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Montanan

Knudsen joins lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Montana, along with 11 other states, is suing to stop the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, calling it federal overreach and saying it would further burden the healthcare sector in Montana, where a large percentage of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are already facing worker shortages. Attorney General Austin […] The post Knudsen joins lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAW
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
beckershospitalreview.com

What's next for unvaccinated, unemployed healthcare workers?

A growing number of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, leaving questions about what's next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who've been terminated or resigned. More than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had implemented mandatory vaccination policies for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox8tv.com

Massive Backlash to Vaccine Mandate

26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spacecoastdaily.com

Attorney General Ashley Moody Takes Legal Action Against President Biden Vaccine Mandate on Florida Workers, Companies

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody will take legal action to stop President Joe Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandate for workers at companies with 100 or more employees. President Biden is forcing the unlawful health policy through the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA. Biden’s unprecedented step of requiring millions of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wearebreakingnews.com

Justice Rules Against Biden’s Order To Make Vaccination Mandatory

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in New Orleans, ruled this Saturday against the order of US President Joe Biden to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory in companies with more than 100 employees. The ruling comes in response to a request made late Friday by several businesses and a...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy