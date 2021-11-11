CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Study Reveals How Likely You Are To Fall For Scams

By Randy Mac
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou likely often receive scam texts, emails or phone calls from fraudsters trying to steal your money using their latest scheme. In fact, consumers are losing billions of dollars to scams every year. But now there's some insight into why people fall for scams. Like countless other people, Alex...

www.nbcmiami.com

News4Jax.com

How to fight back if you’ve been scammed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From phishing emails to romance scams to fake calls from the IRS. Scammers are very convincing at getting you to hand over your sensitive information. Whether you paid a scammer with cash, credit card, or gift cards the Federal Trade Commission says there’s steps to take to try and get that money back.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WKBN

How to prevent holiday scams

Brooke spoke with the Better Business Bureau about what they see this time of year and how to prevent yourself from becoming the next victim of a scam.
CANFIELD, OH
Sandusky Register

Don't fall for this new scam

MILAN TWP. — The Milan Township Fire Department sent out a warning about a new text messaging scam going out to residents. The fraudulent message positions itself as one coming from a local fire department. The message appears to promote a sale with a link attached. Local officials are warning...
MILAN, OH
local21news.com

Don't fall for this new unemployment text message scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity is warning Pennsylvanians of a text message scam that targets recipients of unemployment benefits, police report. One fraudulent message that has been seen says that their "state-issued ReliaCard account has been temporarily frozen" and encourages the recipient to click on a link to verify their identity and card status.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams
Iowa State Daily

Sosa: Signs that remote job posting is a scam and how to not fall for it

As the old saying goes, "if it's too good to be true, it's a scam." It doesn't really say that, but with how times have changed, I'd say it's pretty accurate. During the Great Pandemic (Covid 2020-?), we have seen a rise in scams. Now we know scammers are always out there. But this time, it's a bit different, and they are getting better at exploiting our human psychology.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Voice of the consumer: Veterans more likely to fall for scams

On the heels of Veterans Day, I want to share some important new research with you so you can share it with your friends and family. AARP found that veterans are much more likely to fall for scams than civilians. Similar results were found from a study a few years ago. The experts say the most important thing is to educate our community and share the warning signs that service members can watch for.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

You're More Likely to Divorce If You Met Your Spouse This Way, New Study Says

It's hard to find love—especially in the middle of a global pandemic. But singles out there should be cautious if they want their relationship to last. How you first cross paths with your partner may correlate to how long you stay together. A new survey from the U.K.'s Marriage Foundation asked people who are or have been married how they met their first spouse, and the results show that marriages are much more likely to quickly end in divorce for couples who meet in one particular way. Read on to find out more.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PCWorld

How to spot a scam email

The fact that you and everyone you know will receive spam and scam emails (and texts) for as long as they live should be added to the famous Ben Franklin quote, “… in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Death, taxes, and spam. It’s constant, ever-present, and you likely have a few hundred of them sitting in your Spam folder as you read this. The very fact that we even need to have a spam folder tells us there’s a problem. However, you are a savvy navigator of your inbox, and a seasoned connoisseur of Nigerian missives. The problem is, someone in your family is decidedly not. Maybe it’s your mother or father, an uncle, or even a step-relative. Here’s some advice to lend them in order to keep them safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
klin.com

Lincoln Man Falls Victim To Scam

A Lincoln man called LPD around 10 a.m. Wednesday to report an online fraud. The man told officers he received a message that appeared to be from someone he knew telling him about an online trading group. The message directed him to a social media page. He used his cryptocurrency Coinbase account and made two transactions.
LINCOLN, NE
leedaily.com

IRS Could Be Tracking Your Bank Transactions

Yesterday, on 10th November 2021, the news came out that people who are having more than six hundred dollars in their bank accounts should get an alert as IRS would start tracking their bank transactions. The recent proposal regarding this news has caused a lot of controversies. All the lawmakers...
PERSONAL FINANCE
techviral.net

New WhatsApp Scam “Friend in Need”: Here’s How it Works

Whatsapp is the most popular instant messaging app with billions of active users around the world. Due to the highest user base, there are high chances of getting scammed. The latest Whatsapp scam is doing round where users are receiving the message “friend in need.”. The Scammers are sending messages...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WATE

How to avoid Christmas scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — To help keep your holidays bright, WATE’s consumer reporter Don Dare has some tips to protect you and your family from holiday scammers. First up, don’t be fooled if you receive offers to have a personalized letter sent from Santa to your child or grandchild. Some offers may be legitimate, but scammers use this as a ruse to get your personal information, plus the fee you’re charged. Worst of all, the letter never arrives.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Health

Is social security really going bankrupt?

People live longer now than they did generations ago; life expectancy is 79 years in 2019 as compared with 62 in 1935. This means that when you retire, you will join the largest-yet (and most expensive, given the medical expenses that tend to come with old age) generation of retirees. Because of this—and because demographic trends mean more people are retiring each year (about 10,000 people turn 65 every year, according to the US Census Bureau)—the amount of money in that social security trust fund is decreasing.
ECONOMY
WYTV.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

