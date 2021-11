The major equity indexes closed mostly lower Monday with mixed internals on the NYSE while NASDAQ internals were negative as volumes dropped on both exchanges from the prior session. One index did manage to squeeze out a new closing high as the near-term trends on the index charts remain a mix of neutral and positive projections. The data remains generally neutral as well. As such, no evidence appeared on our radar at the close to warrant a change in our near-term “neutral” macro-outlook for equities.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO