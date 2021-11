Big E. recently did an interview with TalkSport to discuss a wide range of topics while on the recent WWE UK tour. Here are the highlights:. “It’s been good. I always go to Vince down the years, but now it’s a more regular thing where I’m getting feedback and I’m finally getting a chance to talk to him. But it’s cool, because we now have a different relationship. Last week when I talked to him, we talked about the interview I did on The Breakfast Club, he was giving me feedback there and he’s talking to me about the FOX people and their feedback. We’re having these conversations about things we’re doing outside of the ring which is actually a big part of being a WWE champion.”

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO