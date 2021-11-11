CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Emma Raducanu: Eddie Jones says point he was making was not a criticism

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland head coach Eddie Jones says his comments made...

www.bbc.com

Related
BBC

England 69-3 Tonga: Eddie Jones says side building to World Cup final

Eddie Jones says England's new era is all about building towards the World Cup final in two years' time after a resounding win over Tonga on Saturday. Jones' new-look team got their Autumn Nations Series under way with 11 tries in a 69-3 victory at Twickenham. Beaten finalists in Japan...
WORLD
The Independent

Graeme Jones believes he will be handing over ‘improving’ Newcastle side to Eddie Howe

Newcastle interim manager Graeme Jones believes he will be handing over an improving side after Isaac Hayden’s equaliser forced a 1-1 draw at 10-man Brighton.The result lifted the Magpies off the foot of the Premier League table in front of their prospective new boss Eddie Howe.Brighton took the lead from the penalty spot through Leandro Trossard but, against the run of play, Newcastle struck a leveller in the 65th minute when the ball fell to Hayden, who volleyed into the back of the net.Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off at the death for impeding Callum Wilson, with defender Lewis...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Us Open#England
The Independent

Eddie Jones fields young guns at capacity Twickenham – England vs Tonga talking points

England open their Autumn Nations Series when they host Tonga at Twickenham on Saturday.The Pacific Islanders punch above their weight on the international stage but are still regarded by bookmakers as 100/1 underdogs to cause the unlikeliest of upsets.Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the first of three matches taking place this month for Eddie Jones’ team.Trouble at fly-halfEngland’s plan of fielding a playmaking axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell has been disrupted first by injury and now Covid. Smith’s first training session of the week was not until the eve-of-match captain’s run because...
RUGBY
SkySports

Eddie Howe: Next Newcastle manager will inherit 'healthy' squad, says outgoing Graeme Jones

Newcastle caretaker-boss Graeme Jones said the club's next manager will inherit a "healthy football club pulling in the same direction" after their comeback draw at Brighton. Eddie Howe was in the stands as Jones oversaw a second-half resurgence from the Magpies to draw 1-1 with the Seagulls, who were reduced to 10 men late on when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off for denying Callum Wilson a winning goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu confirms new coach and laughs off Eddie Jones’s comments

Emma Raducanu has confirmed that Torben Beltz, the former long-time coach of Angelique Kerber, will be her new coach as she prepares for her first full season on tour in 2022. Raducanu also laughed off comments from Eddie Jones, the England rugby head coach, who claimed that she was distracted from her sport by photoshoots and wearing Christian Dior clothes.
TENNIS
ESPN

Don't lose focus like Emma Raducanu, England's Eddie Jones warns Smith

England coach Eddie Jones has told young fly-half Marcus Smith to be wary of the "flood of distractions" that could come his way as the "next big thing" and referred to the attention U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has received since winning her first Grand Slam. Jones said Raducanu "hasn't...
TENNIS
The Independent

Eddie Jones’ Emma Raducanu comments rooted in ‘sexism and misogyny’, Olympian claims

Eddie Jones’s comments about Emma Raducanu were “sexist” and “misinformed”, blasted Olympian Kate Richardson-Walsh. The England head coach sparked an uproar after using Raducanu’s response to her US Open win as a warning to young fly-half Marcus Smith. “The big thing for young players is distractions,” said Jones. “Distractions can...
RUGBY
firstsportz.com

“I am very zoned in” Emma Raducanu responds to Eddie Jones’ comments about distraction

Teenage sensation Emma Raducanu has had an unbelievable year. From starting the year as just another player in the crowd to ending it as grandslam champion, the teenager has seen it all. She broke into the tennis scene at Wimbledon this year, where she reached the fourth round. Her big moments of glory came in New York, when she became the first qualifier to win a grand slam. Raducanu lifted the US Open trophy without dropping a set!
TENNIS
ESPN

Eddie Jones 'the king of mind games', Wallabies No.9 Nic White says

Wallabies scrum-half Nic White has dubbed Eddie Jones the "king of mind games" ahead of Saturday's clash at Twickenham, after the England coach wasted little time whipping up a pre-match sideshow on multiple fronts to start the week. It has already been a busy week for Jones, after he referenced...
RUGBY
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu to pass up invite to Twickenham after Eddie Jones furore

Emma Raducanu is set to skip the Rugby Football Union’s open invitation to attend an England match this autumn, the Guardian understands, despite Eddie Jones expressing his hope that “we’ll see her at Twickenham shortly”. Jones revealed on Thursday that he had personally sent Raducanu a letter to clarify comments...
WORLD
chatsports.com

British rapper Big Narstie makes hilarious blunder after revealing he MIXED UP US Open champion Emma Raducanu with former Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu when agreeing to appear in Sports Direct Christmas ad

Emma Raducanu may be one of Britain's most popular athletes right now, but it would appear she can still be confused with a former Premier League star. Earlier this month, the teenager appeared in Sports Direct's Christmas advert alongside Manchester City's midfielder Jack Grealish and a host of other sport stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Jones won’t let new-look England be shackled by ‘archaic’ shirt numbers

Eddie Jones insists he will continue to challenge convention after releasing his England players from the obligations of their “archaic” jersey numbers.Australia were dispatched 32-15 at Twickenham on Saturday to maintain the winning start to Jones’ ‘New England’ project, although it took until the 74th minute to extinguish the resistance of a dogged Wallabies side.A feature of the Cook Cup clash was players operating out of position with Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade and Freddie Steward frequently relocating to different parts of the back line.Tuilagi popped up at outside centre rather than wing, Slade patrolled the backfield despite starting at 13...
RUGBY

